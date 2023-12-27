“Didn’t Show Up”: Justin Gaethje Calls for Title Fight Against Islam Makhachev With a Sly Dig at Charles Oliveira

The year 2023 is drawing to a close, but the call-outs and online mockery in the UFC circle do not appear to be. In one recent instance, the BMF title holder Justin Gaethje challenged UFC champion Islam Makhachev to a 155-pound championship fight on X. The former UFC interim lightweight champion also did not spare top contender Charles Oliveira in the process.

Justin Gaethje reacted to UFC’s tweet about top finishes from 2023, which also mentioned his head-kick KO win over Poirier at UFC 291. ‘The Highlight’ responded to the tweet by expressing to the UFC and Dana White that he is ready for his next fight with Islam Makhachev. But it wasn’t just the call-out. The American fighter also slammed ‘Do Bronx’ for withdrawing from the Oliveira vs. Makhachev rematch. He said:

“Waiting on the call. Ready when you are @ufc, @danawhite. Let’s see who can kick the other’s head off first @MAKHACHEVMMA. ‘Do Bronx’ had his shot and didn’t show up for the rematch. It is what it is.”

The rematch between Makhachev and Oliveira couldn’t take place as the Brazilian pulled out due to an injury. However, UFC president Dana White is still keen to give Olivera another chance and believes that he deserves it. Even though Makhachev vs. Gaethje isn’t in the talks, their manager Ali Abdelaziz believes it could be one of the best matchups.

What did Ali Abdelaziz say about Justin Gaethje vs. Islam Makhachev?

The Russian fighter Makhachev, on multiple occasions, has shared his desire to move up to another weight class. He wants to take on champion Leon Edwards and rule the welterweight division.

Despite Makhachev’s interest in moving to the welterweight division, his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has a whole different opinion. Abdelaziz, who manages both Makhachev and Gaethje, recently took to X (FKA Twitter) and suggested a matchup between the two fighters.

He also later tagged the 25-year-old fighter Gaethje and warned him about the same. He claimed that after the suggested fight, Gaethje “will never be the same”. The tweet read,

“@Justin_Gaethje you will never be the same after you fight him, remember that.”

It will be interesting to see what is next for both Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje. No matter the call-outs and suggested matchups, the final decision still lies with the UFC.