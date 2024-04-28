Daniel Cormier Playfully Warns BMF Max Holloway Fighting Him Would Be His Biggest Mistake: “Daddest Man on the Planet”

Weeks after Max Holloway’s spectacular walk-off KO over Justin Gaethje, taking over the BMF belt in epic fashion, former double champ, Daniel Cormier pushed the conversation to the “daddest man of the planet.” The UFC commentator dropped a new video on his YouTube channel where he was found wittily responding to Holloway, warning him to stay away.

Following Holloway’s slugfest with Gaethje at UFC 300, the Olympic wrestler turned MMA champion cheekily returned the fire back to the new ‘BMF.’ DC warned him, saying,

“He aint fighting me, it’d be the biggest mistake of your life Holloway. He aint fighting me – I’m the daddest man on the planet and I was the baddest man on the planet. ”

The former Strikeforce champion recalled the fight with Gaethje and the vicious KO from UFC 300. He admitted that Holloway is indeed, “The baddest man on the planet.”

However, DC then went on to term himself as “The daddest man.” With age catching up to the champion, the 45-year-old admitted that he is more of a better father than a fighter nowadays, subtly referring to his duties as a dad.

DC is now laid back in his retirement life as an exciting commentator. The father of four is now a much-needed advocate of the sport, dissecting the technicalities of the sport for fans and sharing his valuable insights.

Following the Hawaiian’s iconic win at UFC, Cormier deemed Holloway’s KO of Gaethje as the ultimate “holy sh*t” moment in recent times.

Holloway’s KO earns him DC’s respect

Nobody in the crowd was expecting Holloway, who was competing in featherweight, would climb up the weight category to lightweight and put one of the hardest hitters in the division to sleep. Holloway was, in fact, a major underdog in his fight with Gaethje, as fans and ‘experts’ were anticipating yet another dominant performance from the former BMF.

However, contrary to popular expectations, Holloway stunned the whole UFC world, claiming the BMF belt as he knocked out the power puncher in the final seconds of the round. Reflecting on this incredible feat, DC lauded Max Holloway, mentioning his warrior spirit for standing and trading shots in the middle of the octagon.

Speaking on his ‘Good Guy/ Bad Guy’ series, Cormier praised it as one of the best fights of the night. He said that it was the most stunning KOs he has ever seen in his life. According to DC,

“Max could’ve been knocked out. The risk vs. the reward. But the reward paying off in the way that it did, that is the biggest ‘holy s*it’ moment I’ve ever seen in UFC history.”

Everyone, including the veteran, was taken off their heels when ‘The Blessed’ pointed to the floor and started banging away with Gaethje in the final seconds. As it turns out, following the spectacular win, Holloway has expressed his desire to return to the featherweight division and challenge Ilia Topuria for the belt.