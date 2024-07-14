“Didn’t Shut Down”: Daniel Cormier Optimistic About Dustin Poirier’s UFC Return After Conor McGregor Trash Talk

No, ‘The Diamond’ is not done with the UFC. Reading out Dustin Poirier’s exclusive to MMA Junkie was UFC veteran Daniel Cormier, dissecting what the lightweight said and reading a few in between the lines.

Citing that the Louisiana native never really bid adieu to the sport, Cormier on his YouTube channel shared his thoughts about Poirier’s obvious indecisiveness.

“He didn’t shut it down, he always was a little bit on the fence about whether or not he was walking away but as we get away from the April fight, it seems more and more likely that the Diamond is going to come back.”

Cormier also highlighted the recent back and forth with Conor McGregor to prompt the Louisiana slugger to make a return and settle the scores mano-a-mano.

Following the dismal fallout of UFC 303 with McGregor pulling out due to an injury, the Irishman has been in a frenzy calling out Poirier but he has since crossed the line multiple times with his explicit rants directed at The Diamond’s wife, Jolie.

Claiming that this might as well be an opportunity for his fellow Lousiana native to come and beat some sense into McGregor, Cormier is confident that we’ll see more of him.

Meanwhile, ‘The Notorious’ is still out there being a royal prick to the Poirier family.

“I bad to the bone baby”- McGregor’s maniacal rant

McGregor’s affair with Poirier hasn’t been good to the Irishman.

While he got the upper hand in their first fight, defeating the American, the Dubliner lost the later fights – both by TKOs with the final one ending with him breaking his leg.

And ever since then, McGregor just hasn’t been able to let it go, a recurring theme in the Irishman’s career.

For the unversed, he still kind of calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov after losing to him at UFC 229. From making intolerant remarks about his wife to mocking his father’s death, McGregor has been a parody of his former self.

Now, what happened recently was, he had to pullout of his UFC 303 comeback fight citing a toe injury. Poirier felt pity and laid out his thoughts, essentially saying that they were fighters and he himself had been in fights with similar injuries but had never pulled out.

This enraged McGregor and of course, he went on the easiest target. According to Mirror, replying to an alleged message from Jolie, McGregor wrote,

“This is not for you but you know who… Hey baby I on the big yacht do you like big yachts and the sea life , private and rough no one know a thing bend you over the railing I don’t give a f*** Mardi Gras or not baby I bad to the bone baby.”

The Dubliner then took shots at Dustin and said,

George Thorogood ditch ditch ditch that thing never touched gold in his life sometime our dreams don’t come true sweet pea head, “I’m a failure and a quitter”.

While ‘The Diamond’ hasn’t returned fire yet, one day or the other he’ll lose it and we might have another massive fight on the horizon – McGregor vs Poirier 4! Now, imagine Khabib is Dustin’s corner against a common enemy!

Make it happen Dana White! You will sell out soccer stadiums with this.