Donald Trump Extols ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Dana White as the Irreplaceable Architect of UFC

UFC boss, Dana White, and ex-POTUS, Donald Trump have a lot of love for each other. During the latest episode of Logan Paul’s ‘Impaulsive’, Trump claimed the ‘everybody is replaceable’ idea doesn’t always work and gave White his flowers for what he’s done with the UFC.

Trump was one of the first personalities who helped White secure venues for their events after getting rejected by multiple authorities. The business relationship between the two didn’t take long to turn into a friendship.

Trump‘s affinity towards combat sports might have caused him to have a soft corner for White and help him during his shaky initial UFC days.

But the 78-year-old doesn’t take anything away from White’s efforts to elevate UFC’s position in the world. Trump labeled the UFC CEO as “one of a kind” before counting him as an “irreplaceable” element in the promotion.

“I think Dana White is one of a kind. I think that the expression ‘everybody is replaceable’ [doesn’t work for White, because] I’m not sure anybody could do the job he does, it’s unbelievable.”

During the early days of the UFC when MMA wasn’t considered a real sport, White would find it difficult to have venues to host his events. It was during this difficult time that Trump would offer him his hotels for the same, something that White remembers to this day.

White is often spotted at Trump’s political events lending his support to the Republican presidential candidate. White’s support for Trump was also evident when he invited the former POTUS for UFC 302 just a day after the latter’s fraud convictions.

Needless to say, White continues to support Trump publicly.

What did Dana White say in Donald Trump’s appreciation?

Appearing in an interview on ‘Fox News’ on the 8th of this month where the host, Brian Kilmeade questioned him about the greatest fighter of all time.

The UFC head honcho took a sweet segway and called Trump the greatest fighter of all time since he knew that not all battles were fought inside a cage.

“Take any of the greatest fighters of all-time, Trump is number one. The most resilient human being that I’ve ever met in my life.”

Trump has been a regular at UFC events and often even meets and greets UFC greats. Following Islam Makhachev defending his lightweight title at UFC 302, Khabib Nurmagomedov met ‘The Donald’ and asked him to take care of the massacre in Gaza if were to win the elections.

All these events show that Trump really has a soft spot for Dana White and the UFC in his heart and this relationship will continue to grow… at least as long as it is still mutually beneficial to both the brands.