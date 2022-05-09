UFC

“Donald Trump has always been a strong boy to me” – Dana White describes how Donald Trump aided the UFC in its early years.

Dana White Donald Trump
Adeep

Previous Article
"It's like Hamilton choosing Verstappen to be his teammate at Mercedes!"- Alain Prost reveals how he asked McLaren to bring Ayrton Senna to the team
Next Article
Suryakumar Yadav injury: Why Suryakumar Yadav is not playing today's IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders?