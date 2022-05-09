“Donald Trump has always been a strong boy to me” – Dana White describes how Donald Trump aided the UFC in its early years.

Dana White has praised former US President Donald Trump. White explained that during the UFC season it was difficult to book stadiums.

Dana White, speaking to The Pivot Podcast, pointed out that it was Donald Trump who helped turn the ball into a UFC victory. Trump called on him and promised to host some events at the Trump Taj Mahal in Las Vegas:

“This product was very bad, the places did not want us. Arenas did not want us. We had a hard time finding places. Trump really called us. We got there, very determined. We appeared in the first battle and he was there until the last battle. And we both went there. “

White then praised the UFC success for people like Donald Trump. White cited this as the reason why he approved Trump’s presidential campaign:

“Everything that happened to me in my career from then on, he would take a phone call to congratulate me. Or send something. He has always been a strong boy to me. So he calls me and says he is running for president. Convention. ‘ Everyone told me not to do it … Everything this boy did to me, I would tell him no? That’s not me. “

Dana White in Ultimate Fighter Season 30

MMA fans around the world will soon see the latest season of Ultimate Fighter. Two captains have been confirmed as bantamweight champion Julianna Pena and former champion Amanda Nunes.

Pena shocked the world when he introduced the Nunes to UFC 269 in December 2021. Few had predicted that ‘Venezuelan Vixen’ would successfully face ‘The Lioness’, but he went as a champion.

Dana White pointed out that initially they could not get the UFC on television and it was often dominated by real television. Ultimate Fighter was created as a way to combine both and get organizational exposure.

The end of Season 30 will be the much-anticipated repetition between Pena and Nunes. Pena will be looking to add to his champion history by defending the belt for the first time.

