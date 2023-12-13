“Trains With Jackie Chan”: Tony Ferguson Gets Back to His Old Training Methods Ahead of UFC 296 Fight Against Paddy Pimblett, Fans React

Tony Ferguson is known for his unorthodox training methods as well as his fighting style. Been in the UFC since 2011, ‘El Cucuy’ won The Ultimate Fighter in 2011 and has since been a mainstay in the UFC’s lightweight division. However, the last few years have not been good for Ferguson, who has failed to secure a win since June 2019.

Advertisement

Ferguson’s search for a win is closing in on almost five years now. Fans and pundits alike believe that ‘El Cucuy’ is past his fighting prime. However, the 39-year-old does not agree with the same. Even though Ferguson is almost 40, his fitness levels are better than most fighters in the UFC half his age.

While his training methods have changed over the years, one thing has remained constant. ‘El Cucuy’ is known to post extremely unorthodox training clips on Instagram and the same was the case recently. Ferguson took to social media to share a video of him practicing a few moves on a wing Chun. Needless to say, it evoked some strong reactions from fans. Let’s look at some of the best reactions to Ferguson’s training video.

Advertisement

One fan said, “i actually believe tony starches paddy.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MacLifeChris/status/1734437399697260611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan commented, “wing chin tony is back baby”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jas26003038/status/1734485253069193321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“Tony’s career is done and has been for years”– commented a fan

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/j_hudick/status/1734464715659632987?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan added, “I’ll be honest, this apparatus has very similar head movement to Paddy”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Geerilla_/status/1734588642104881315?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“He trains with Jackie Chan. Chairs and tables will be used.”– commented a fan

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/maxavsey/status/1734697513184280921?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Ferguson recently impressed the MMA world by completing hell week with David Goggins. Will that help him secure a win against Paddy Pimblett? Let’s find out.

Tony Ferguson to return to the win column thanks to hell week with David Goggins?

Earlier this month, Ferguson took to Instagram to share clips of his training with David Goggins. For the uninitiated, Goggins is a former NAVY SEAL turned social media personality who pushes the limits of human fitness. Hell Week is a seven-day brutal training program that Goggins puts people through. He stated in an Instagram post that Ferguson was the only one who completed it out of the people who have tried. However, it does not seem to add much to Ferguson’s fight game.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzfjctOuK6z/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



‘El Cucuy’ has never had any issues with cardio, nor has he had any issues with his mental strength either. If anything, it feels as though it took away time from actual fight training that would have helped him a lot more in the fight.

However, nothing can be said as of now before the fighter enters the division. But Ferguson fans will surely want the best for him since seeing him lose back-to-back fights.