Donald Trump Sees ‘Big Future’ for Khabib Nurmagomedov Following UFC 302 Encounter

Following the UFC 302 main event that saw Islam Makjhachev retain his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier, Khabib Nurmagomedov met with and hugged former US President, Donald Trump. And now ‘The Donald’ believes big things are in store for the undefeated Dagestani’s future.

Donald Trump walked out with Dana White at the start of the main card. As is always the case, Trump’s appearance was met with a huge uproar from fans who welcomed the presidential candidate with open arms, despite his fraud convictions just hours before.

Yes, this was the 77-year-old’s first public appearance since he was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsified business records in New York itself. However, that did not deter the public’s support for him.

However what nobody expected was Khabib going up to Trump and hugging him, given the former President’s deeply troubling Islamophobic remarks during his tenure at the White House.

Now, Trump has taken to social media to share his thoughts on ‘The Eagle’.

“Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired after a RECORD of 29-0, never having lost even a single round, is probably the Greatest Fighter of All Time. I met him at the UFC event on Saturday night in New Jersey. A really smart guy Big things in the future for Khabib! DJT.”

Donald Trump posts about meeting Khabib Nurmagomedov at #UFC302, and says hes “probably the greatest fighter of all time” (via. Truth Social) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/qYobQu2SAZ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 6, 2024



During their interaction, ‘The Eagle’ also made an earnest request from Trump if he were to win the upcoming elections.

Khabib requests Donald Trump to stop the massacre in Palestine

During his interaction with Trump, the Dagestani fighter had only one request to make. And it wasn’t for personal benefits.

‘The Eagle’ urged the 77-year-old to end the ongoing violence in Gaza if he were to be elected to the White House again.

Khabib: “I know you’re gonna stop all this Palestine war.” Trump: “We’re gonna stop it. I’m gonna stop it.” pic.twitter.com/on17AwSoYs — Who rules over you? (@SirJayKing) June 2, 2024



The former President nodded to Nurmagomedov’s wishes and confirmed that he would end the war if he was elected. Mind you, the US Presidential elections take place later this year with the incumbent Joe Biden being internationally criticized for his role in the death of tens of thousands of children in Gaza.