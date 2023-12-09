UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis- The Official Poster Drop Makes Fans Go Crazy

The new year is around the corner and so is the excitement for UFC 297. The first event of the year 2024 will be happening on January 20, 2024. It will be taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada. It is going to be the first UFC pay-per-view event of the new year and will feature a few of the best matchups.

The feeling of exhilaration reached its peak when the official X handle of the UFC dropped the official poster of the blockbuster event.

The main event will feature a middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. Whereas in the co-main event, the octagon is all set to witness a women’s bantamweight battle Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva.

Let’s dig a little more to check what the fans have got on their minds.

Fans react to UFC 297 announcement

The UFC 297 official poster has not just made the statement but has made fans go ga-ga over it. The fans couldn’t help but share their dopamine high reaction over platform X (fka Twitter). Here are a few of the reactions,

A fan said, “This poster is dope.”

“Strickland vs. du Plessis, Pennington vs. Silva, UFC 297 is lit,” commented a fan.

Another fan added, “Greatest co-main of all time. Canada truly deserves it.”

Another fan commented, “Let’s goooo.”

It is not just the main card but the three fights from the preliminary card have been announced as well. The preliminary card will feature welterweight, light heavyweight and featherweight bouts.

As we are moving closer towards the end of this year, we are also ready for the new one. The lined-up events for UFC 297 have kept the fans excitement at peak and is set to rock its MMA fans. The excitement, the rush and the support that the fighters receive from the fans is worth all the hype and we are all for it.