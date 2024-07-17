Dustin Poirier Willing to ‘100 Percent’ Fight Nate Diaz if Offered: ‘Have Done It a Few Times’

Dustin Poirier has pushed all talks of retirement aside, claiming he is ready to fight Nate Diaz if given the chance. Although ‘The Diamond’ did speak of taking his leave from the UFC a few weeks ago, the fight bug has bitten him once again, as Diaz appears to be at the top of his list of potential opponents.

Diaz is not a part of the UFC roster at the moment as he is focusing on his boxing career. In fact, his last fight in the promotion was against Tony Ferguson in September of 2022. However, the Stockton native has made it clear that he won’t hesitate to return to the octagon for the right opponent.

Poirier recently appeared on an episode of ‘The Anik & Florian Podcast’ on YouTube, where the conversation soon turned towards his future in the UFC. To this, Poirier spoke about a potential fight with Diaz, saying,

“If it came around, if that was something that was a reality, I would 100% take the fight right now, sign a contract today. And Nate knows that because I’ve done it a few times.”

‘The Diamond’ also claimed that every time a fight between them fell through, it was because of Diaz over-negotiating or being hard to deal with. In fact, the former BMF champion is willing to take on Diaz at any time. That is one fight that he will say yes to with no hesitation, but the last time Poirier brought up his name to the UFC, the organization did not want any part of it.

Meanwhile, in the same podcast episode, Poirier took a shot at yet another former UFC fighter, although this time it was not for a fight.

Daniel Cormier catches a stray from Poirier on the Anik & Florian podcast

Daniel Cormier shares an amicable relationship with most in the UFC, which has made him the target of many jokes. Most fighters barely pass up on an opportunity to roast him, and that is exactly what Poirier did when Jon Anik asked him where he was currently.

“I’m where Daniel Cormier never comes, I’m in Lafayette, Louisiana.”

Anik could do nothing but laugh as he witnessed his fellow commentator catch a stray from Poirier. ‘The Diamond’ and Cormier are good friends and have always shared a healthy banter. In fact, with Poirier making up his mind for his next fight, another avenue he could explore is joining ‘DC’ on the commentators’ desk alongside Joe Rogan and Anik.