Charles Oliveira Shuts Down Conor McGregor Fight Speculation With 5-Words Response

Charles Oliveira is currently preparing to make his return to the octagon at UFC 300 against Arman Tsarukyan. The fight is a possible title eliminator, with the winner definitely in line for a shot at the championship. Although Oliveira took some time off after his loss to Islam Mackhachev, he has returned with a vengeance and is determined to get his title back. However, with speculations of a bout against ‘The Notorious’ doing the rounds, Oliveira believes Conor McGregor does not want to be an obstacle in his path.

The rumor about a Charles Oliveira vs. Conor McGregor fight makes sense since both fighters are two of the best in their division and can sell PPVs. Yet, Oliveira had a different view during a recent interview with ESPN MMA on YouTube when he was asked about a potential fight against McGregor.

“He knows he doesn’t want this fight. He doesn’t want this fight.”

Charles Oliveria believes that Conor McGregor is no match for him, and it would be wise of the Irishman not to seek this fight. ‘Do Bronxs’ is one of the best lightweight fighters around and has the most number of submission wins in the history of the UFC. He combines his lethal Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with good striking to create a deadly combination.

Incidentally, despite discouring McGregor from a potential fight, Oliveira did go on to talk about the Irishman’s role in his new movie Road House. The 34-year-old found McGregor’s performance to be quite impressive and believes he might even have a future in Hollywood.

Charles Oliveira gives his opinion on Conor McGregor’s movie Road House

Conor McGregor made his acting debut in March with the movie Road House, which is a remake of the 1989 American classic. Doug Liman directed the new movie, with Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist.

On the other hand, McGregor has stepped into the shoes of the antagonist for what is his first foray into the film industry. Still, Charles Oliveira found ‘The Notorious’ debut performance quite remarkable as he said,

“He’s perfect, I mean the only thing I don’t like about it is the way he sells the fight. But he’s a tremendous fighter, somebody who knows the game.”

Other than praising McGregor, the 34-year-old went on to state that Road House will open the pathway for other UFC fighters to venture into Hollywood. At the same time, if Oliveira ever got an opportunity for the silver screen, he would prefer to be the hero as that would relate better to his real-life persona.