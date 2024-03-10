Donald Trump’s “Best in History” UFC Walkout With Dana White Leaves MMA World in Awe at UFC 299 in Miami

UFC 299 had a special guest in Donald Trump. The 45th United States President arrived in the arena with his good friend, Dana White. The entire arena went ballistic when Trump walked into the arena and they cheered him on. Reactions poured all over on X with fans, and even UFC athletes now calling it the best walkout in UFC history. Never has a crowd reacted so vocally for a non-fighter. The former US president received a hero’s welcome in the city of Miami.

Dillon Danis was one such person in awe of the walkout. Here’s what he had to say about Donald Trump’s UFC 299 walkout.

“Donald Trump’s UFC walkout is one of the best in history.”

Here’s what the fans had to say about the walkout.

“The bar I’m at broke into cheers and applause”

One user stated that Florida is the Trump country.

“Florida is Trump country”

Another user called Donald Trump the champion of the people.

“CHAMPION OF THE PEOPLE”

One user says the UFC 299 crowd’s reaction is a sign that Trump will be the next US president.

“The moment Trump shows on camera the whole kaseya center goes crazy. Trump is the next president there’s no doubt about it.”

What was even surprising was the fact that the crowd even started a foul-mouthed chant against the current president Joe Biden with Donald Trump in the building.

Donald Trump whispers into Dana White’s ears as the crowd chants “F*ck Joe Biden” at UFC 299

Dana White and Donald Trump sat ringside at UFC 299 to watch the fights unfold. The 45th US president entered just as Petr Yan walked out of the octagon. The Russian fighter secured a win against Song Yadong in what was the first fight on the UFC 299 main card.

As Donald Trump took his seat, the crowd started chanting “F*ck Joe Biden”. The former president could not help but whisper something into Dana White’s ears during the chant.

LockInMMA uploaded the moment on X:

The UFC 299 crowd showered Donald Trump with their support, which truly proves that Dana White knows very well how to get the fans excited.