KSI and Co. Speculate on Donald Trump’s ‘God’ Status in UFC After Crowd’s Conor McGregor-like Cheers

Souvik Roy
Published

KSI, Donald Trump, Conor McGregor
Credits: Imago

UFC PPV events aren’t strangers to having noted celebrities in attendance. Like the famous song by ‘Coldplay,’ each venue of the three 2024 UFC PPVs turned into ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ with the attendance of a plethora of celebrities from multiple fields. However, the amount of cheers that ex-POTUS, Donald Trump, received during his UFC 299 walkout at the Kaseya Center was truly incredible.

Interestingly, popular YouTuber-boxer, KSI, and his ‘What’s Good Podcast’ mates recently compared Trump’s UFC 299 crowd pop to the ones that Conor McGregor used to receive. This made the British YouTuber realize the supreme position that Donald Trump holds in the UFC community.

Almost every UFC fan might remember how the arenas burst into shouts whenever ‘Mystic Mac’s’ walkout theme played on the speakers. However, Randolph, a rapper-YouTuber and one of the ‘What’s Good Podcast’ hosts, exclaimed he had never heard a louder pop from the UFC audience than when Trump walked out at UFC 299.

Interestingly, Randolph counted the “right-wing” mentality of most UFC fans behind Turmp’s massive popularity among the UFC fanbase. KSI appeared to second this thought as he claimed he had mistaken Trump’s entrance to be the entry of a popular UFC fighter like McGregor due to the massive crowd pop.

Subsequently, the YouTuber-boxer also agreed with Randolph’s “right-wing” point and counted the same as the reason that gave Trump a god-like status in front of the UFC audiences. The British internet star said,

I think that’s why he’s seen like the ‘God’ in the UFC”

It won’t be wrong to say that Trump’s friendship with the UFC head honcho, Dana White is one of the primary reasons behind his popularity among fans. However, there’s a long history of events that started this seemingly unbreakable bond between the two.

The Dana White and Donald Trump friendship story started more than twenty years back

UFC head honcho, Dana White has talked bout Trump’s support multiple times. Back in the early days of White’s UFC tenure, they used to struggle with getting venues for their event. This is when Trump agreed to let White host his events in one of his noted properties, the ‘Trump Taj Mahal’.

The UFC authorities have hosted quite a few events at the said venue. However, the Trump-White friendship continued well beyond this as the two never left each other’s back.

The UFC 299 event proved that the Trump-White friendship still stands pretty strong without any major cracks in it. Hence, fans who appreciate the ex-POTUS’s presence at UFC events won’t be disappointed anytime soon.

