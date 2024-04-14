Drake Defies Superstition, Nets $1 Million+ Gambling on Alex Pereira at UFC 300

Drake has finally cashed in on the right athlete in the UFC. The main event at UFC 300 featured a light heavyweight title fight between two juggernauts. Alex Pereira put his belt on the line for the first time since winning it at UFC 295. Hill, on the other hand, was competing for a belt he never lost inside the octagon. A high stakes ‘winner takes all’ main event was too close to call for most fans. However, for Canadian rapper Drake, the choice was very clear.

Advertisement

Aubrey Graham, most famously known as ‘Drake’, is a huge fan of the UFC and often bets big on the main events. This time around, he placed a $675,000 bet on Alex Pereira to retain his light heavyweight crown. For Drake, the payout with odds of 1.77 was a whopping $1,194,750. Alex Pereira repaid the faith Drake had in him by knocking out Jamahal Hill in the very first round, making Drake richer by a whopping $1 million.

Advertisement



This is not the first time Drake has bet big on UFC main events. In the past, he has bet seven figures on the likes of Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya, among others. Unfortunately for the superstar, these bets did not come to fruition for him. Therefore, in the MMA community, the ‘Drake Curse’ was a term that was coined as the fighter that Drake bet on usually lost the main event. This has happened multiple times over the past few years. However, this time around, Drake was right in his pick.

Now, after a successful first title defence in such a dominant fashion, there is only one thing that fans want to know. What is next for ‘Poatan’?

Alex Pereira aims for more history after UFC 300 victory

Pereira became one of the very few fighters in UFC history to claim gold in two weight classes when he beat Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295. With his win over Hill, he now has a successful maiden title defense at light heavyweight under his belt. In the post-fight interview, Alex Pereira made his plans for the future very clear. He stated that he wanted to fight at heavyweight and potentially win a world title at heavyweight as well.



No one in the history of the promotion has won belts in three weight classes, let alone even attempt such a feat. Pereira would be an interesting addition to a division that already features the likes of Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones and Stipe Miočić, among others. However, it is unlikely that the UFC will let him move up and challenge for the belt right away.