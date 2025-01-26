‘Dr*g Addict’: Usman’s Manager Rips Conor McGregor for Embrassing ‘Real Irishmen’ Over His Rant About Nurmagomedovs

Conor McGregor isn’t letting go of his beef with the Nurmagomedovs, and now, Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, isn’t letting up on the Irishman either. After McGregor took a random shot at the Nurmagomedov family following Paul Hughes’ loss to Usman at PFL Dubai, Abdelaziz fired back, claiming McGregor wasn’t a “real Irishman“.

He even went as far as calling McGregor a “drug addict,” adding more fuel to an already fiery feud.

“You are a drunk drug addict. Should not talk about anyone real Irishman embarrassed of you.”

You are a drunk drug addict. Should not talk about anyone real Irishman embarrassed of you. https://t.co/GL6CKDOmrU — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) January 26, 2025



Abdelaziz’s tweet was in response to McGregor who dissected the fight between Hughes and Usman calling it a “tremendous performance” from his countryman, who he claimed “dominated the fight.”

However, McGregor eventually took centerstage there as well as he made it about his own feud with Khabib. He described the Nurmagomedovs as “runners” and “sprinters,” taking jabs at their style and calling them “scurrying fighters” who just move around the cage and shoot for takedowns.

Tremendous fight and performance! Easy win for Hughes, he DOMINATED THAT FIGHT. And Umar exactly what it says on the tin, a Nurmagamedov. Runner, sprinter, bolter, scarper, scurrying “fighter”.

The Nurmagomedovs are not fighters. They are the most non fighting fighters out of… https://t.co/oHzDcJ0mF0 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 25, 2025



While McGregor does not seem to want to bury the hatchet, Khabib adopted a different approach towards Irish fans, who he had angered with his comments about their contribution to MMA.

We love you Ireland, declares Khabib

After this title match was dubbed a struggle between Ireland and Dagestan, fans from both sides had gotten involved in some truly aggressive behavior toward each other, with the fear of violence escalating just hours before the fight.

DEVELOPING: A brawl between Dagestani and Irish fans kicked off after the ceremonial weigh-ins for Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes. #PFLRoadtoDubai pic.twitter.com/ByfA6ARPmw — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) January 24, 2025



However, as Usman was wrapping up his post-fight interview thanking Hughes for making him a better fighter, Khabib grabbed the mic and addressed the fans, both Irish and Dagestani.

He told them that this feud had started with Conor and his fight. He then asked everyone to remember that it was only a competition inside the ring. In the real world, he reminded Dagestani fans, “Ireland is the biggest supporter in the world for Palestine”.

Khabib shows love to Ireland after Usman’s win over Paul Hughes: “We love you guys because you guys support our brothers in Palestine.” @PFLMMA #RoadToDubaipic.twitter.com/187CnjZ2GQ — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 25, 2025



The conflict between Khabib and McGregor might never fade, but this gesture shows that there is no reason why their homelands, both lands with deep respect for combat sports cannot come together.