“Dumb as*”: Gervonta Davis Finds Unlikely Ally in UFC’s Sean O’Malley for Comments on Garcia vs. Haney Controversy

In the latest development in the saga of Ryan Garcia, the boxer was found guilty of using banned substances and consequently banned for a year by the NYSAC. As a part of the deal, the fight was overturned from a loss to Devin Haney to a no-contest. Despite that, Gervonta Davis and UFC star Sean O’Malley had a few comments for Haney on the occasion.

Through the whole saga, Gervonta Davis has been a fierce supporter of Ryan Garcia. Not only does Haney support Garcia’s claims that he did not cheat, he also routinely pokes fun at Devin Haney for getting embarrassed on the world stage.

‘Tank’ has now posted a compilation of clips of Haney getting dropped during his fight with Garcia and a caption that said,

“Let’s all not forget the ass whooping that was handed to Devin Haney you can get your record changed but not this ass beating.”

Let’s all not forget the ass whooping that was handed to Devin Haney you can get your record changed but not this ass beating pic.twitter.com/yemszt2CFq — Tank Davis (@Gervontaa_) June 21, 2024

Meanwhile, UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley who has been trying to secure a fight against both Garcia and Davis, to get a rub of some of that boxing green, replied to ‘Tank’ saying,

“Finally your dumb a*s says something smart.”

Finally your dumb ass says something smart — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) June 21, 2024



While these Twitter wars continue, Garcia faces a minimum one-year suspension starting on the date of the bout, i.e., April 20.

In addition, he will forfeit his whole $1.1 million contract purse to Golden Boy Promotions and will be required to pay the commission the $10,000 maximum fine.

In response, Garcia has announced his retirement from the sport as he believes the ruling was unjust and set up from the start. There’s some place else he would rather sell his skills at.

Ryan Garcia makes a plea to Dana White and the UFC

For a while now, Garcia has been wanting to fight in the UFC. He’s been beefing with O’Malley for quite some time. And days after his first ostarine accusations came to light, Conor McGregor had threatened to beat him up. So yes, he does have a few high profile opponents whose chin he would like to touch.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani he stated that he reached out to Dana White in order to book a fight but never heard back from the UFC president.

For real Dana white hit me up — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) June 20, 2024



But now that he has been banned from the sport, Garcia took to Twitter to issue a series of tweets aimed at Dana White. ‘KingRy’ stated that he was headed to the UFC and again urged Dana White to contact him.