Dustin Poirier Steps Up as Challenger to Nate Diaz’s UFC 300 Quest

It seems like every fighter wants to be part of UFC 300, marking a historic event for the company. The news of Dana White’s recent fight announcement and Conor McGregor potentially headlining in April is already out. Now, yet another fight will be part of the conversation – Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier, fueled by recent posts from both fighters.

It’s been almost a year and a half since we saw Diaz appearing in the octagon to show his fighting prowess. But it seems like he wants to make a comeback as seen by his recent post. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ made a post on X where he stated that UFC 300 seems very exciting to him, but he has no one to fight and suggested that he is seeking an opponent. To this, Poirier replied, suggesting he could be his opponent. The conversation went like this:

“UFC 300 would be tight but there’s nobody to fight.”

Replying to this tweet, Poirier stated;

“5 rnds”

Diaz has stood among the finest UFC fighters of all time, known for both his unfiltered persona and being the savage fighter. Not just Nate Diaz, but his brother Nick Diaz has also been in talks to feature on the main card for the upcoming UFC 300 event. Recent posts from Diaz make it seem like he is fully planning to make a comeback.

If he gets Poirier, who is already aiming for a UFC 300 fight after losing against Justin Gaethje, this would be perfect for him. Poirier is a big name looking to bounce back, and they have unsettled business as well. For those who don’t know, they were set to fight five years back in 2018, but the fight didn’t materialize as terms couldn’t be agreed upon.

Why was Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier fight canceled?

At UFC 230 in 2018, Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were set to face off. Unfortunately, that was canceled due to a hip injury to Poirier. However, ever since then, the two UFC stars have been calling out each other. Poirier has stated that he always wanted to fight Diaz but as per Diaz, in 2022, when he approached him for the fight he denied it. He wrote;

“I just talked to the UFC. I said wassup with the Dp fight I wanna fight asap. But they said Dustin sucks and they don’t want it. Sorry Dustin you suck hope to fight asap tho let’s do this. Ps Olivera you suck too.”

Although it didn’t materialize two times before, now it seems Dana White has the perfect opportunity to make this fight happen. Both fighters are looking forward to the UFC 300 bout. And with unsettled business for long, it makes total sense to book their fight.