“Don’t Think He Is Ready”: Michael Jai White Warns Jake Paul About Mike Tyson’s Most Lethal Weapon Before Their Fight

In the aftermath of the epic UFC 300 and the massive upset win of Ryan Garcia, fight fans are gearing up for Mike Tyson’s return to the boxing ring. The former heavyweight champion of the world will take on the YouTube sensation Jake Paul in Dallas, Texas, in a Netflix exclusive bout. And guess what? Martial artist Michael Jai White fears the worst for the youngster. Issuing a warning to the ‘Problem Child’, White has asked him to watch out for ‘Iron’ Mike’s thunderous body shots.

Speaking on the Jaxxon podcast, the martial artist turned Hollywood star shared his thoughts when asked about the upcoming fight between the two. He said,

“And when I think about, what Jake Paul is going to do if Tyson hits him in the body? I just don’t think he’s ready for that. I can’t see how Tyson doesn’t land to his body at some point in the first round.”

White opined that Paul was not a big guy. And when compared to the skillets Tyson possesses, things might get a bit rough for the YouTuber turned boxer. He also stated that Tyson has always faced off against bigger guys compared to Paul. And as for Paul, when a veteran like Tyson throws a punch, it is bound to sting.

The 56-year-old certainly has a point here. Jake Paul might have won against the likes of Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz, but he has never faced a fearsome puncher like Tyson. Nor has he faced a boxer who has trained a punch at least a million times like Tyson.

But the actor is not the only one who has come out to state the obvious. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently dropped some cold facts on Vlad TV,

Gilbert Arenas backs Tyson, warning Paul

Tyson vs. Paul is in fact, one of the most anticipated match-ups in near times – an aging lion against a menacing youngster who has the ability to draw in massive crowds. But can he withstand and trade with one of the most feared boxers of his time? Well, former Wizards’ star Gilbert Arenas has a very interesting take on this.

He said that even though Tyson is well out of his prime, courtesy of the spartan training, his punching power is not going to fade even at this age. ‘Iron’ Mike might look like a guy out of shape to Paul’s fans, but he is still the man who cleaned the heavyweight division back in the late 80s and 90s.

Thus, with sides being formed, it now remains to be seen whether Jake Paul can back the talk or will Tyson prove his worth once again.