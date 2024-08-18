Dan Hooker Eyes Conor McGregor, Title Eliminator, and BMF Fight After UFC 305 Win Over Gamrot

UFC DU PLESSIS ADESANYA, Mateusz Gamrot (right) of Poland and Dan Hooker of New Zealand during their Lightweight bout at UFC 305 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, August 18, 2024. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20240818180768560090

Blasting his way into the lightweight top 5 is New Zealand’s Dan Hooker, poured his heart out in the octagon defeating Polish powerhouse, Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305. Following Saturday’s stellar performance, he followed it up with spectacular call outs on the mic,

Despite heading into the fight as the underdog, Hooker showed the dog in him, stuffing takedowns from Gamrot and finding his rhythm on the feet.

With Saturday’s performance, Dan is now in the top 5 of the lightweight division and is ready to take on anything and everything, whether be it a massive money fight with ‘The Notorious’ or be it for the ‘BMF’ belt against Max Holloway or be it a title eliminator.

And he said as much when asked out it in the octagon.

“I want them all, brother. I want the BMF, I want Conor McGregor, I want the title eliminator, I want everything, brother!!!”

With this win, the 34-year-old has now extended his winning streak to three, with a a few more knocks away from a well deserved title shot. But, with the post-fight revelation, it looks like ‘The Hangman‘ is game for anything the UFC puts in front of him.

And it was evident by the way he fought to ight.

Despite the Polish fighter’s wrestling-heavy game, Hooker brought the war to him, even knocking the former KSW lightweight champion to the ground and leaving the arena with a massive upset win.

Dan Hooker, jacked, tattooed and ready to kill

Although, away from his home, the Kiwi managed to create an uproar as the crowd popped when Bruce Buffer announced Dan as the winner. In what was a bloody back-and-forth war, Hooker found the edge after he effectively used the guillotine choke to neutralize Gamrot’s elite wrestling, and that for many was the game changer in Saturday’s lightweight bout.

Despite getting decked with a clubbing blow in the opening round, the Kiwi mustered his strength and returned the favor on multiple occasions by piecing apart the Polish on the feet.

Surprisingly, it was Gamrot who had initial success on the feet, finding Hooker’s chin on several instances but when it looked like everything was going south, he cracked the Polish with a vicious left hook that turned the tide against him.

But the war wasn’t over and Gamrot kept shooting for takedowns but Hooker having gained the confidence rallied with punches that eventually saw him through the contest.

Maye those insane new tattoos do have some superpower. Or maybe, they are just an expression of what this new Dan Hooker is capable of. Either way, great night for the Kiwi.