Conor McGregor’s Friend Finds Joy in Logan Paul’s $623,990 Loss

Since the announcement of the Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis boxing match, the BJJ star has been relentlessly targeting Paul. Danis had also extended his focus to the WWE star’s family, including his brother Jake Paul, their father Gregory Paul, and his fiance Nina Agdal. In his controversial promotional style, the friend of Conor McGregor has also taken aim at Logan Paul and KSI’s business venture, Prime, as well as the cryptozoo controversy. Now, in a recent tweet, Danis has shared his three-word joyous reaction to Paul’s $623,990 NFT loss.

Paul and Danis are set to face off on October 14th in Manchester, England, as part of the Misfit card. To generate buzz for their fight, the BJJ star is leveraging the involvement of Agdal’s former partners and celebrities like Ja Rule, Leonardo DiCaprio, Andrew Tate, and more. Despite his divisive promotional tactics, he has succeeded in piquing fans’ interest in their upcoming clash.

Friend of Conor McGregor rejoices at $613,000 NFT loss of Logan Paul

Dillon Danis is quite active on social media, which has helped to create hype around their fight. However, it has also led to him facing some legal consequences. Thus, there is bad blood between Paul and the BJJ star.

‘El Jefe’ was delighted to discover that an NFT Logan Paul purchased for over half a million now almost completely lost its value. The BJJ took to Twitter to share his joy. He wrote:

“This sparks joy“

Paul has gained notoriety for investing his fortune in NFTs, having spent over $2.7 million on them over the years. One notable purchase was Azuki’s Bumblebee NFT, which he acquired for an astounding $623,000 with hopes of turning a profit. However, the non-fungible token’s current value has plummeted to a mere $10.

One of the reasons Danis is happy is because he is facing a lawsuit from Agdal, which will potentially cost him a significant amount of money. Therefore, knowing that his opponent has also incurred financial losses might have been satisfying to him.

Danis claimed Agdal’s lawsuit will end up costing him $400,000

Due to the nature of the posts, Conor McGregor’s friend was sharing on his social media about Agdal, has rubbed her off in the wrong way. She has pressed charges and filed a huge lawsuit against the BJJ star.

According to a Dexerto report, Danis stated that even if he wins the lawsuit, he expects to incur a minimum of $400,000 in legal expenses. Additionally, the BJJ star asserted that he merely reposted photos already circulating on the internet on his social media, arguing that he hasn’t violated any laws. Nonetheless, it remains to be determined whether he will be acquitted.

Drama is intensifying in the lead-up to their fight, with fans eagerly anticipating the outcome. It remains to be seen whether Paul will silence Danis or if the latter will orchestrate an upset.