Amidst $2,000,000 Challenge for Conor McGregor, Logan Paul Gets Slammed $100,000 Bet to Prove Himself ‘Natural’

Because of the controversies surrounding the bout, Dillon Danis vs. Logan Paul, set for October, has created a lot of buzz. Many famous people, like former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, have been dragged into the trash talk. The Irishman predicted Danis would win the bout, so Paul challenged him to a $1 million bet on his remarks. He eventually increased his wager to $2 million. But the WWE superstar did not receive a response. However, he was recently accused of using steroids by a YouTube personality and was given a $100,000 challenge to prove himself natural.

Advertisement

As he prepares for his battle against Danis on October 14 at the Manchester Arena in London, the YouTuber-turned-boxer looks to be in the greatest form of his life.

However, Paul’s physical transformation has raised a few eyebrows, notably those of popular YouTuber and DramaAlert media owner Daniel M. Keem aka Keemstar.

Advertisement

Keemstar accused Logan Paul of using steroids

Keemstar recently accused the WWE star of utilizing drugs to get in condition for his match on his official Twitter account. Not only that, but Keem sounded quite sure about his remarks and bet $100,000 on them.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KEEMSTAR/status/1697038541723775411?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Keemstar stated in the video that Paul’s statements about being natural in his recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast are all fake. He asked the WWE star to take a test within 48 hours and promised to contribute $100,000 to a charity of Paul’s choosing if the findings were negative. He said:

“I don’t think so, Logan, and I am willing to put $100,000 on it. You were recently on Andrew Schulz’s podcast, and they were asking you if you are 100% natty. They were asking you if you have ever taken steroids, and you said you have never taken steroids. I think you are on something literally right now. If you do a test and it comes back clean within the next 48 hours, I will send $100,000 to the charity of your choice.That’s how confident I am that you are not going to pass that.”

Advertisement

While Keemstar’s allegations are serious, Logan Paul is yet to reply. However, considering his outspoken demeanor, the WWE star will very certainly react in the same way he did with Conor McGregor.

The drama between Paul and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is friends with the BJJ star Dillon Danis. Furthermore, they have been training partners for many years. As a result, McGregor’s backing for Danis was unsurprising.

His words about Danis winning, on the other hand, did not sit well with Paul. The two had feuded before, and this time Paul upped the ante with a $2 million wager.

Furthermore, Paul labeled ‘The Notorious’ an average MMA fighter and vowed to beat him after winning his fight against Danis. However, Logan Paul and even his brother Jake Paul have previously made such remarks aimed at McGregor. Thus, this is nothing new, and, as usual, McGregor seemed uninterested in their call-out, as he is presently focused on his UFC return.