“Embarrass LeBron James”: Fans Call Tallest UFC Fighter ‘Unathletic’ After Being Unimpressed with His Basketball Skills

UFC heavyweight Robelis Despaigne sparked discussions in the community after his induction into the promotion. Apart from boasting a startling height of 6’7″, Despaigne’s insane reach of 87″ had also shocked a lot of fans. But a recent ‘Home Of Fight’ video on ‘X’ has revealed that ‘The Bad Boy’ doesn’t know what to do with his size while playing basketball.

The Cuban UFC fighter made the most of his first UFC fight at UFC 299, as he KO-ed his rival, Josh Parisian, in the first round. He combined his remarkable height and reach to put out a superb in-octagon performance. But, the Cuban heavyweight failed to combine them effectively enough during his time on the basketball court.

The ‘Home Of Fight’ video showcased Despaigne trying to dunk a basketball, in which he became partially successful. Well, that’s actually poorly phrased. You either dunk a basketball or you don’t. Despaigne didn’t.

“Footage of Robelis Despaigne (6’ 7”) nearly dunking a basketball. How many UFC fighters do you think can dunk?”

American fans weren’t too pleased with the effort either. See, most people assume when you are 6’7 “, you can just pluck thunderbolts out of Zeus’ hands, and also dunk a basketball. So, most of them derided the 35-year-old’s low athleticism for failing to score a proper dunk.

One such fan dragged in a LeBron James comparison and wrote, “He choose not to embarrass LeBron James”. How he would embarrass King James requires a complicated calculus, we suppose.

Another fan wrote, “That’s quite bad considering his height.” Well, it kind of is embarassing.

One more follower expressed a similar opinion, writing, “Nearly dunking a basketball? WTH are you talking about? Dude is 6’7″ and couldn’t even clear the rim.” So, like Yoda said, “You either dunk it or you don’t. There is no nearly”.

Another one criticized Despaigne’s athleticism as he wrote, “He’s about as athletic as a stalk of celery”. That’s a bit harsh, considering he is a mixed martial artist.

Well, fans may have made fun of the 35-year-old for his miserable dunking skills despite being the tallest UFC fighter in the current roster, besides Alexander Volkov. But ‘The Bad Boy’s first UFC fight showed everyone that he doesn’t need to dunk basketballs to become a UFC champion.

His superb in-octagon skills are why he’s here and they don’t seem to be leaving his person anytime soon.

Robelis Depaigne is here to KO people, not dunk basketballs

UFC fans have witnessed some brutal KOs, that have since been immortalized in history. ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal’s KO victory over Ben Askren or Conor McGregor’s KO victory over Jose Aldo or Max Holloway’s last-minute KO of Justin Gaethje to win the BMF title will forever be remembered in the annals of UFC history.

Despaigne’s first UFC fight showed that he has the potential to deliver such immortal experiences. The 6’7″ heavyweight finished his rival after just 18 seconds into the fight. If Despaigne manages to deliver such performances, none of those missed dunks are going to matter. All those haters will sing his name if he keeps finishing his opponents the way he does.