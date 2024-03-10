“Insanity”: 6′7″ MMA Star Robelis Despaigne Stuns Fans With an 18-Second UFC Debut Win and 4 Wins Under 37 Seconds

The new Cuban UFC prospect, Robelis Despaigne, had formed a massive hype about his UFC debut in the community. The 35-year-old boasts an insane reach of 87″ (221 cm) and even trumps the noted Jon ‘Bones’ Jones in this regard. But his UFC debut showcased that he has dynamite in his hands as well. The Cuban stunned fans with an insane 18-second finish of his first UFC rival. However, a look at the last few fights Despaigne had will reveal that such finishes are nothing new to him.

The MMA covering ‘X’ account, ‘MMA Orbit’, put out the methods of Despaigne’s victories in his last four fights before joining the UFC. It showcased that none of his last four pro-MMA fights have crossed the first round.

Fans were stunned, and a look at the comments section of the post revealed the same emotions. Initially, If Despaigne’s 18 seconds KO debut was not enough, that he had finished his last four rivals within the first round got them even more amazed.

One of them wrote, “Insanity”

Another one penned, “Nobody has his power. He’ll be champion in a relatively short time.”

One more fan presented a similar opinion writing, “Haven’t seen power like that since the Cuban missle crisis”

Another follower wrote, “His whole career going to last 1 round”

Well, such comments from the fans are quite expected since they probably haven’t seen such a fierce display of power inside an MMA cage. But a lot of them wished for a Jones vs. Despaigne encounter as well.

Will the fight between Jon Jones and Robelis Despaigne happen?

The current UFC heavyweight champ, Jon Jones, has been in the UFC for long. After reigning over the UFC’s light heavyweight division, he also captured the UFC heavyweight gold at UFC 285. But several recent ‘X’ updates from him indicated that his next fight against the noted, Stipe Miočić, will probably be his last UFC fight.

‘Bones’ has been pretty vocal about refusing to accept fights that don’t serve his legacy. After such a dominant UFC career, ‘Bones’ has implied that he has nothing more to prove. It won’t be wrong to say that fighting Despaigne won’t serve ‘Bones’ legacy in any way. Hence, the materialization of this highly touted matchup looks a bit difficult right now. However, things are pretty unpredictable in the UFC, and the future might lead these two to an in-octagon clash.