“Embarrassing”: UFC Fighter Faces Humorous Fan Taunts Following 15-Fight Winning Streak Loss to Down Syndrome Opponent

UFC Schedule: Is There a UFC Event This Weekend and Which Fighters Are Competing?

UFC 299 takes place this March with a bantamweight title fight between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera headlining the card. The fight card is stacked with some amazing fights across multiple weight classes. One of the fights that fans should have a close eye on is the fight between Jailton Almeida and Curtis Blaydes. The winner of the said fight will put themselves in prime position to demand a title shot or fight for a number one contender spot. However, a recent shortcoming of Almeida has garnered negative reactions from the fans on X.

Prior to the Blaydes fight, Almeida recently took part in an MMA fight where he came up short. ‘Malhadinho’ recently took part in an event where he fought an aspiring MMA fighter with down syndrome. Almeida fulfilled a lifelong dream of the individual, while allowing him to win the fight. This video was shared all over social media.

A huge section of the UFC fans cheered Almeida on for his actions. While a certain section of the fan base also poked fun at him. Here are some of the best reactions to Alemida’s recent ‘loss’.

One fan said, “Embarrassing… should be cut from the ufc. No more title shot for you ever.”

Another fan said, “Damn guess I gotta bet the house on Blaydes now in their next fight (I’m joking)”

Another fan added, “I like how he was more active in this fight against a dude with down syndrome than he was with Lewis.”

“Man two decisions in a row what happened to the Jailton that finished fights?”– commented a fan.

Another fan stated, “Don’t think Almeida is going to ever get Gold at this point.”

A concerned fan stated, “What an embarrassing way to lose your 15 fight win streak, should be cut imo.”

Despite the recent outing, Almeida has an extremely tough fight on hand in the form of Curtis Blaydes.

A closer look at Jailton Almeida vs Curtis Blaydes at UFC 299

Blaydes and Almeida are ranked fifth and seventh respectively in the UFC’s heavyweight division right now. ‘Malhadinho’ is currently on a 15-fight win streak which includes a mind-boggling 14 finishes. He will have a one-inch deficit in both heights as well as reach against Curtis Blaydes, who is coming off a loss in his recent outing.

Almeida is extremely dangerous on his feet as well as on the ground. This will make it extremely difficult for Blaydes to prepare for the fight. Almeida is a heavy favourite going into the fight. However, Blaydes has shocked the money lines multiple times in his career. He will be aiming to do the same at UFC 299.