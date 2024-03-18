“I Wasn’t Disrespectful”: Tom Aspinall Clears Air on the Infamous Shoulder Incident With Jon Jones

The online back and forth between the current UFC interim and undisputed heavyweight champs, Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones, got massive attention from fans. Something bad could’ve happened when these two came face-to-face recently at Arnold’s Sports Festival UK in Birmingham, England. But it was a rather peaceful meetup. However, at one point, Aspinall rested his arm on ‘Bones’s’ shoulder, which the latter removed calmly. Aspinall appeared in an interview with ‘JNMEDIAUK‘ afterward, where he clarified that putting the hand on Jones’s shoulder wasn’t meant to disrespect him in any way.

The two noted heavyweights had been feuding on ‘X’ since the end of the last year. Aspinall, being the interim heavyweight champ, wanted to fight ‘Bones’ next. However, the undisputed heavyweight champ, Jones, wanted nothing but a legacy fight against the former UFC heavyweight king, Stipe Miocic.

This led to a prolonged online to-and-fro between the two, where Aspinall had to give up his choice. Fans may think that the UK native was hence trying to belittle Jones by placing his arm on his shoulder. However, Aspinall’s clarified,

“Well, I think he felt I was putting my hand on his shoulder to be disrespectful, but I wasn’t. I wasn’t there to be disrespectful, mate. I was doing it in a friendly way.”

Seemingly, even the British UFC heavyweight has now given up on his hopes of a fight against ‘Bones’. This also has a large chunk of UFC fans in speculations about his next rival.

Who will Tom Aspinall fight next?

Aspinall lately appeared in an episode of his countrymate-UFC champion, Michael Bisping’s podcast. The two talked about various issues, but the episode also contained a hint about Aspinall’s next rival. It was Bisping who provided Aspinall the option of fighting the known UFC heavyweight, Curtis Blaydes. It’s pertinent to note that the interim heavyweight champ showcased no hesitancy in saying that he would be open to accepting the fight if offered.

In Dana White’s words, several fans also might see “a lot of sense” in this fight right now. Blaydes stands as Aspinall’s only unconquered rival in the eight fights of his UFC career. Aspinall’s intent to accept the fight is also understandable. He might be looking to avenge his only UFC loss against Blaydes much like the current UFC bantamweight king, Sean O’Malley did at UFC 299 against Marlon Vera.