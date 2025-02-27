UFC Star Reveals Switching to MMA from Soccer Made Him Less of a Bully and More Calm Person

Manel Kape is known for his fiery personality—whether it’s inside the octagon or on the mic, he never shies away from making his presence felt. But believe it or not, this is actually the toned-down version of him.

The UFC flyweight was apparently a menace as a soccer player, with a hotter temper than the UFC viewers are used to. In fact, he admits that switching from soccer to MMA helped him become a calmer and more disciplined person.

Kape’s UFC journey has been marked by intense rivalries and confrontations, ones that have spilled outside the octagon as well; the most notable of these incidents occurred with Muhammad Mokaev at UFC 304 in July 2024.

Days before their scheduled bout, tensions escalated into a physical altercation in a hotel lobby, requiring security intervention. Regardless of how ridiculous his claims of being a calmer person sounds right now, it begs the question: How did MMA change his demeanor?

It turns out soccer never gave him enough of a challenge, even though he loved the sport. In a conversation with Demetrious Johnson, Kape explained how the situation changed with MMA and said, “When I started Jiu-Jitsu, I became more mature, less bullying person in school it make me more respectful and made me more calm.”

Jiu-jitsu does have a way of bringing people off the pedestal. No matter how strong you are, there’s always someone who’s more advanced than you, and training with them can be like drowning. Needless to say, that is a good way to make people humble and respectful.

That said, Kape will hope to tap into some of that soccer rage when he takes on Asu Almabayev at UFC Fight Night 253 on 2 March, convinced that a win will grant him a title shot in his division.

Kape knocking on the champion’s door

Originally set to face No. 1 contender Brandon Royval, Kape (20-7 MMA, 6-3 UFC) was dealt a last-minute opponent change when the American pulled out due to injury.

Now, at UFC Fight Night 253, he’ll be taking on Almabayev (21-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC). Despite the switch, Kape firmly believes his title shot against champion Alexandre Pantoja is inevitable.

“Of course,” Kape said when asked if this fight is still a title eliminator. “Brandon pulled out. Winning against Royval, I would’ve been No. 1. It’s not my fault. I’m here doing my job.”

“Brandon pulled out, Figueiredo pulled out, Alex Perez pulled out, Bontorin pulled out, Kai Kara France pulled out. I’ve been doing my work, this fight earns me a title shot” Manel Kape explains how despite his change of opponents he still earns a title shot after this weekend. pic.twitter.com/rKryPZZxII — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) February 26, 2025



Kape also pointed out that he’s been the one staying active while other top contenders like Deiveson Figueiredo, Alex Perez, and Kai Kara-France have all pulled out of fights.

As for Almabayev? Kape sees this as an easier matchup. “He’s short, and he’s a good target for myself. His chin is going to be there. His nose is going to be there. There’s going to be a bunch of blood on Saturday night”, he brags.

Well, only time can tell if Kape can continue his journey to a title shot. But as of now, he is expected to have his hands full with Almabayev.