Ex-UFC Champ Agrees with Dana White’s Claim of Jon Jones Holding Top P4P Spot Over Islam Makhachev

Dana White has found an ally in Aljamain Sterling to defend his opinion on the Pound for Pound (P4P) list. The UFC president recently spoke about how Jon Jones deserves to be in the #1 spot over Islam Makhachev despite the champ’s performance against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302.

According to White, Jones is the most dangerous fighter on the planet and if you put him in a room with anyone, he will be the only one walking out. While many have rightfully called this out, owing to the fact that Jones has fought, maybe 4 times in the last 5 years.

However, White has found an ally in former UFC bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling.

In a recent podcast episode, Sterling asked his co-hosts their thoughts on the P4P rankings list and then gave his views saying,

“For me, I agree. I think if we’re talking pound for pound, I mean everyone’s criteria is different…I agree, I think it’s Jon Jones.”

Aljamain Sterling believes that if weight wasn’t a factor but based purely on skill, Jon Jones deserves to be in the #1 spot as the P4P best fighter. It is the same argument Dana White also put up, ‘Bones’ has unrivaled longevity and has been putting on dominant performance after dominant performance for over a decade now.

Jon Jones himself defended the UFC president’s take against fans on X.

Jon Jones defends Dana White’s take on the P4P #1

Jones defended Dana White placing him at the #1 spot in the P4P rankings. ‘Bones’ went on X to praise White for his kind words and talked about how honored he was to get recognition from him,

“It felt awesome to get that level of recognition from the….I know the haters are not gonna like his comments but Dana’s a pretty hard person to argue with.”

It felt awesome to get that level of recognition from the boss, the man that’s literally been here since UFC 1. I know the haters are not gonna like his comments but Dana’s a pretty hard person to argue with. @danawhite has had a front row seat to my entire career, facts are… — BONY (@JonnyBones) June 2, 2024

In a since-deleted tweet, Jones even dismissed Islam Makhachev’s recent win against Dustin Poirier because of how Makhachev made a last-minute submission against ‘The Diamond’.

However, he had to take the tweet down after getting a lot of backlash from the fans.