“Champ Has Belt”: Islam Makhachev Fires Back at Charles Oliveira Fans Bombarding His Dana White Instagram Post

Souvik Roy
Published

Islam Makhachev Dana White Charles Oliveira
Credits: Imago Instagram

The noted UFC lightweight king, Islam Makhachev, may not be known for his skills on the mic. But most fans may have noticed that he is an avid social media user. The Dagestani often gives out several updates about his UFC affairs and provides his opinion about things via his social media accounts. But Makhachev took to the replies section of his recent Instagram post and provided a befitting reply to a fan’s comment.

Almost every UFC fighter enters the promotion with dreams of becoming a champion one day. This is why the UFC title belts are of immense importance to any fighter. It cements their status as a champion. Makhachev’s reply showcased that he was a firm believer in this. The caption to his Instagram post read:

“Dana I got hungry, feed me someone”

One of the fans tried to tempt Makhachev with a rather provocative comment. He wrote, “The champ has a name”. But he also added a few Brazilian flags after his comment to imply that Makhachev will get schooled by his probable next challenger, Charles Oliveira.

However, the current UFC light heavyweight king found an error in the fan’s comment. He schooled him with an apt reply. Makhachev penned, “champ[s] have belt”

A lot of UFC fans probably witnessed this witty side of Makhachev for the first time in the comments section. But it won’t be wrong to say that a fighter like ‘Du Bronx’ can be a threat to any UFC lightweight.

Will Islam Makhachev be able to defeat Charles Oliveira if they lock horns again?

Well, a look at the previously canceled title fights in the lightweight division hints that the former lightweight king, Oliveira, might be Makhachev’s next challenger. Most fans may remember that the Dagestani became the UFC lightweight king after defeating Oliveira at UFC 280.

View on Website

Hence, it’s quite apparent that he has the tools to defeat ‘Du Bronx’ once again if they meet. But the Brazilian probably has prepared for the rematch pretty well. His fans will expect to watch him as an improved fighter if he takes on Makhachev once again. So, as of now, only Father Time has the answer to the million-dollar-question asked above.

