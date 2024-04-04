UFC 300 Predictions: Jon Anik and UFC Lightweight’s Picks for Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill, Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, and More

The UFC head honcho, Dana White, has been trying to hype the fans about the UFC 300 since the end of last year. But with less than ten days left before the event, the UFC personas Jon Anik and Renato Moicano appeared on a recent episode of the ‘Show me the Money’ YouTube podcast to help White’s cause. Apart from talking about several other issues, the noted UFC play-by-play commentator and Brazilian UFC lightweight predicted the winners of the UFC 300 main card matchups.

Most fans may know that the main card of UFC 300 also contains five exhilarating bouts. Anik and Moicano didn’t miss out on any of them during their UFC 300 prediction time in the podcast episode. They followed an ascending order and started with their picks for the Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage fight, which will kick off the main card on April 13.

None of them gave a clear pick for this one, although their words indicated that both the UFC personas were backing Nickal in this one. ‘Money Moicano’ showcased his patriotism while making his next pick. He chose his Brazilian country mate and former UFC champ, Charles Oliveira, to win the next main card fight fixed between ‘Du Bronx’ and Arman ‘Ahalkalahets’ Tsarukyan. Anik also aligned with Moicano’s opinion and pick regarding this fight.

Thereafter, the UFC personas moved on to the predictions of the title fights scheduled for the night. They lauded the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway ‘BMF’ title fight. But both Anik and Moicano picked Gaethje as the victor of this one. They also shared the same opinion regarding the Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan co-main event of the night for the UFC strawweight gold. Both appreciated Weili’s superb in-octagon prowess and predicted a victory for her against her country mate rival. But things became pretty different when they came down to the prediction of the coveted main event of UFC 300.

Whom did Jon Anik and Renato Moicano pick as the UFC 300 main event victor?

Most fans may already know that the noted former and current UFC light heavyweight champs, Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira, will be locking horns inside the octagon for the main event of the UFC 300. The UFC community is already buzzing with speculations about the fight.

However, Anik and Moicano both showcased their support for their country while making their prediction about the UFC 300 main event winner. As most fans may know, the current UFC light heavyweight champ, ‘Poatan’, belongs to Moicano’s native land, Brazil. This is probably why the 34-year-old chose his light heavyweight country mate as the upcoming UFC 300 main event victor.

But Anik also didn’t fail to match Moicano’s patriotic feelings in this regard. Both Anik and ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill hold US citizenships. Thereby, Anik backed his American country mate to win the UFC 300 main event. Well, both Anik and Moicano have a deep understanding of the entire fight game. But it’s only Father Time who will say which of their UFC 300 predictions come out to be true.