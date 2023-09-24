After Khabib Nurmagomedov & Andrew Tate’s Brother, Michael Jai White ‘Can’t See’ Francis Ngannou Winning Against Tyson Fury

Former champion Francis Ngannou has reigned supreme in the UFC heavyweight division for years. Now, the Cameroonian-French fighter is venturing into the world of boxing. ‘The Predator’ is poised to face boxing legend Tyson Fury on October 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a 10-round bout for the Riyadh belt. Despite Ngannou’s prowess in MMA, many are not favoring him to emerge victorious against Tyson Fury. Notably, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, have previously ruled the match in favor of the ‘Gypsy King’. Joining them, Hollywood star and martial artist Michael Jai White recently shared a similar perspective in an interview with VladTV.

Advertisement

Numerous fans and pundits have presented this argument, pointing to Fury’s undefeated record of 33 wins and 1 draw. Throughout his career he has defeated formidable opponents such as Deontay Wilder (twice), Derek Chisora (twice), and Wladimir Klitschko. Thus, given his lack of boxing experience, many can’t see Ngannou defeating Fury.

Michael Jai White predicts Tyson Fury to defeat Francis Ngannou

Actor Michael Jai White is a genuine MMA enthusiast and practitioner. Thus, he couldn’t avoid discussing Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury during his recent interview on VladTV.

Advertisement

During the conversation, Jai White showed respect for the Cameroonian-French heavyweight. However, he chose Fury to win against the MMA heavyweight. He said:

“Yeah, [Tyson] Fury has been doing since he was a child. Uh, man, you know. Get your money Francis [Ngannou].“

Interestingly, the American actor also made a case for backing the WBC heavyweight champion. He drew similarities between Tyson Fury and Muhammad Ali’s height and footwork. White believes these shared qualities give the ‘Gypsy King‘ an advantage over Ngannou.

Previously, UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov and the brother of former world 4x kickboxing champion, Andrew Tate, came to the same conclusion regarding the outcome of the heavyweight clash.

Advertisement

Khabib and Tate had the same opinion

As per a report from the Boxing Scene, ‘The Eagle’ in an interview gave his take on Fury vs. Ngannou. The Dagestani backed Ngannou in an MMA fight, but didn’t give him much hope in a boxing showdown.

Similarly, Tristan Tate, who is the younger brother of Andrew Tate, showed respect to both Ngannou and Fury. However, he believed that nobody could defeat the ‘Gypsy King’ inside the boxing ring.

Ngannou is undeniably a formidable striker, boasting a string of impressive KOs in the UFC. As a result, his skills cannot be underestimated, and it’s essential to remember that once the fighters step into the ring, the outcome becomes unpredictable, regardless of any pre-fight predictions or opinions.