Ex-UFC Champion Gambles $370,000+ on Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill Match, Predicting $300,000 Bonus from Dana White

Michael Bisping is all set to gamble more than $370,000. UFC 300 is just a few hours away now and the anticipation for the event is palpable. The promotion for the event has been like no other. Dana White went so far as to label it as the greatest fight card ever put together. In order to raise the stakes, Dana White upped the bonuses for UFC 300 from $50,000 to a whopping $300,000. Needless to say, fighters will give it their all to win that kind of bonus.

While it is not yet known as to which fighters might win the bonus, Michael Bisping seems confident. The former champion is so sure of the bonus winners that he is willing to bet £300,000 of his own money if his prediction does come true.

‘The Count’ recently joined Adam Catterall and Nick Peet on ‘TNT Sports’ for an interview. During the interview, the trio discussed the newly announced $300,000 bonus. Following that, Bisping was asked to pick the fight or the fighter who would win the $300,000 for sure. He replied, saying,

“You’re going to go with the main event. Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira as I said, they’re going to go after each other. The moment the referee says fight, that is it, it’s on straight away. The anticipation is going to be absolutely ridiculous. It will be a phenomenal night of fights, but that is the one we’re all waiting for. That fight will get a bonus or will result in a bonus, and if not I owe you £300,000.”

Conor McGregor congratulates Dana White for his bold move at UFC 300

Picking Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill to win the bonus is bold from Michael Bisping. Especially considering the likes of Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje are already on the fight card. Surely, the staggering amount of fight bonus announced by Dana White has created ripples among fans and athletes alike. So much so that even Conor McGregor reacted to the same.

At the pre-fight press conference, a journalist asked Dana White if something special could be done for the fight night bonuses for UFC 300. He asked White if they could be raised. White replied, asking how much it should be raised to. Immediately, the number 300,000 was yelled out by a few people, which Dana White immediately agreed to. This move instantly won over Conor McGregor, who congratulated the UFC and Dana White for taking care of his fighters. He said,



He also stated that the bonus would be life-changing money for most of the fighters on the card. Needless to say, a six time increase in fight night bonus will definitely be welcomed by all the fighters on the card.