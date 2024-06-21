EX-UFC Star Dares Jon Jones to Wrestle a Bear Like Khabib Nurmagomedov After One Shows Up at His Home

Is Jon Jones the greatest of all time? Probably yes. But can he fight a bear? Probably, if it was a trained circus baby like the one fans have seen Khabib Nurmagomedov wrestle as a kid. But can he fight a ‘c*caine bear’? The question only comes to mind because Jon Jones might have come across one recently.

Since the bear didn’t stop for a urine test, it cannot be independently confirmed if it was indeed on cocaine. But Jon Jones did find it going through his garbage.

And in an attempt to poke fun at himself, Jones posted a video on X, apologizing to the bear for not having any coc*ine in his garbage as he would have had not so long ago.

But former UFC star and current PFL fight, Derek Brunson got in a cheeky one when he replied to Jones’ tweet with a not-so-subtle Nurmagomedov reference.

“Khabib would’ve double legged him . Come on goat , go out and have some fun.”

Khabib would’ve double legged him . Come on goat , go out and have some fun — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 20, 2024

That is a stray bullet, if there ever was one!

While that reply was out of the blue, Brunson’s social media activity reveals that he’s been taking funny shots at Jones for quite some time now.

When Brunson took a sly dig at Jon Jones with a Donald Trump reference

Following the epic UFC 302 headlined by Islam Makhachev vs Dustin Poirier, Brunson got a punch below the belt at Jones.

The card was stacked to the core and certainly got the attention of the former American President, Donald Trump, who got the biggest pop of the night showing up hours of being convicted in over 34 cases. And this wasn’t the only time Trump’s made the walk to the cageside seats at UFC PPVs.

Unfortunately, Jon Jones hasn’t done so in a while, something Brunson thought was hilarious.

Donald trump has more walkouts than Jon jones in the past 2 years in the UFC #UFC302 😂😂😂 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 2, 2024

Now that is a good burn. Jones, meanwhile continues to recover and ignore interim champion Tom Aspinall for a title unification fight (yes, that is the norm).

The undisputed champion wants to go through one of the greatest heavyweights, Stipe Miocic first. He had even talked about the Alex Pereira fight being an interesting one.

Whether he retires undefeated after the Stipe fight, or stays around to test his own immortality against a newer generation of talent is something Jones will have to seriously consider, given his remarkably unblemished fighting record inside an octagon.