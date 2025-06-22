MMA Guru Trolls Jon Jones’ No Tribute Ceremony, Says Career Ended Like a ‘Fraud’ in UFC Baku

Nov 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; UFC mixed martial arts heavyweight champion Jon Jones poses for a photo before a game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Off the back of his stunning retirement overnight, Jon Jones has been blasted by many in the fight community — and notably, one of the most vocal MMA voices on YouTube.

Jones, a now-former heavyweight champion, was shockingly revealed to have hung up his gloves from competition overnight, ending his decorated career in the UFC before UFC Baku.

While UFC boss announced it as a presser, Jones himself drafted a statement in the hours following the announcement, thanking fans for their continued support.

“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the UFC,” Jones’ statement on X read. “This decision comes after a lot of reflection, and I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the journey I’ve experienced over the years. From the first time I stepped into the Octagon, my goal was to push the boundaries of what was possible in this sport.”

However, the manner in which Jones’ career has come crashing down after months of inactivity, and without ceremony from the UFC, has caught the eye of fans. Most notably, outspoken YouTuber, MMA Guru, blasted Jones — making fun of the nature of his retirement announcement from long-time boss, White.

“All that fraudulent career of Jon Jones just got retired at a f*cking UFC fight night Baku post fight press conference in a 5-second sentence from Dana White in Azerbaijan #UFCBaku. No ceremony,” MMA Guru posted on X. “No nothing.”

Notably, White has spent the last year asserting that Jones was the greatest of all time, while also allowing him to hold the UFC’s heavyweight division hostage.

However, with Jones’ retirement now official, the heavyweight division is set for another massive shake-up.

Aspinall promoted to undisputed champion

As he first challenged Jones to a title unification match last year, the Artherton native had boldly claimed that Jones would never risk fighting him. “I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting him,” he had said.

Almost 900 days into Jones’ frustrating reign as the undisputed champion, Aspinal’s powers of clairvoyance seem to have found footing.

Notably, interim champion for over 500 days, with a title defence no less, Aspinall has finally been declared the undisputed king of the heavyweights by the UFC boss.

Taking this news in his stride, Aspinall vowed to act in a totally different way than Jones during his reign, claiming he would act immediately as a defending and active champion.

“For you fans. It’s time to get this Heavyweight division going An active Undisputed Champion,” he posted on his official Instagram account overnight.

Meanwhile, despite thanking fans for their support throughout his career, Jones ended his statement with a rather cryptic twist. Claiming the “best is yet to come” — while Jones’ career in combat sports is done, something else may be on the horizon.