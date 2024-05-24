Ex-UFC Star Wants to ‘Put Hands’ on Andrew Tate After Viral MMA Video

No matter what he does, self-proclaimed billionaire, Andrew Tate seems to invite stray bullets to come shoot him. The former kickboxer, now better known for child trafficking allegations, was recently called out by former UFC fighter Derek Brunson after watching his kickboxing clip.

In a tweet, he succinctly put forward his opinion and tagged Tate, just to ensure the message didn’t go unnoticed.

“I’d put hands on @Cobratate.”

Not impressed by his performance, Brunson mocked the Romanian with a few laughing emojis, essentially saying that he wanted a piece of action.

In fact, the current PFL LHW contender basically called him out in an effort to get himself a dream match and go home with a couple of millions. While ‘Cobra’ is yet to respond to the MMA veteran, fans in the comments have started a frenzy with many urging PFL (Professional Fighters League) to work on it for the fans and make it happen.

As for Brunson, he is now jolly good, enjoying his time in PFL after transitioning from the UFC to earn his biggest payday of his MMA career.

Derek Brunson earns the biggest payday in his career after parting ways with the UFC

When it comes to exceptional fight cards, UFC might be the #1 organization in the fight business to do it. However when it comes to fighter pay, Dana White doesn’t really care much about it.

But while fighters in the early days of the sport had limited options, now they have multiple ones where they can negotiate a reasonable deal and cut a deal for themselves.

And Derek Brunson seems to have done just that. Speaking to MMA Fighting, the veteran says that he has earned a generous amount despite spending 11 years in the UFC accounting for 21 fights! However, Brunson has nothing against the UFC but is grateful that they’ve let him go finally.

While he did not reveal a number, he said that it was his biggest paycheck ever and “a lot more than the UFC.”