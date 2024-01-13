Ex-UFC Star Predicts Francis Ngannou to Mirror Tyson Fury Fight in Showdown Against Anthony Joshua

Joe Rogan’s argument that Francis Ngannou has the knockout power to overpower any opponent, has gained substantial weight after his stellar performance against Tyson Fury. The match earned him a significant reputation, and he became a top-10-ranked boxer in the world. Now, just in his second pro boxing fight, he is set to fight against another big heavyweight, Anthony Joshua. Ahead of the matchup, former UFC Champion Luke Rockhold made a huge prediction that Ngannou will repeat history and dominate the matchup, just like he did against ‘The Gypsy King’.

In an interview with The Schmo, when pressed about the upcoming Joshua vs Ngannou, the former Middleweight champion, Rockhold started praising ‘The Predator’ as the ultimate king.

Rockhold furthermore highlighted his unique accomplishments and emphasized how he stood up for himself to earn his rightful recognition in the combat world. Talking about the upcoming fight with AJ, he predicted Ngannou can mirror what he did against Fury. He stated,

“I think his ba**s will be the deciding factor in this fight and Joshua will realize that. When you’re with a guy like him, he isn’t scared of anything and hits harder than anybody you’ve ever been with. It’s crazy to say that even in the boxing world but he hits like nobody else and the pressure, the size, and all that plays a factor. I like Joshua he is great but Francis is a different being and I think it’s going to happen again.”

Indeed, after the fight against Fury, the headline was not “The Gypsy” getting knocked down, but the way Ngannou surpassed everyone’s expectations and fought like he was here to stay and dominate. And now, if ‘The Predator’ does conquer Joshua on March 8th, it would undoubtedly propel him into the list of world’s biggest combat sports stars. While Rockhold believes Ngannou can repeat history, the former UFC Heavyweight champion has commenced his fight camp.

Francis Ngannou started his fight camp to repeat the same

Two months ahead, Ngannou announced the start of his fight camp with a single aim–to repeat what he did in his first boxing match.

In an Instagram post, he shared his determination to prove doubters wrong about his skills once again. Notably, Joshua’s chin is less resilient than Fury’s, making solid defense crucial for him against Ngannou, who aims for his first win in professional boxing. Will he able to get it will be a question that will be answered in the future.