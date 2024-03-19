EXCLUSIVE: UFC Insider Provides Update on Anshul Jubli, Hints at Potential Return at UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC is expanding its wings to every part of the world, and it seems India might be its next big market after Anshul Jubli’s debut. There’s no doubt that the ‘King of Lions’ has attracted many new viewers to the sport who had never watched the UFC before. Following his solid entry in Road to UFC, fans in India became super excited for a prospective Indian champion.

Advertisement

However, despite a disappointing loss to Mike Breeden, the hype around Jubli hasn’t died and every Indian fan wants to know when he will fight next. In a recent exclusive interview with The SportsRush, the UFC Indian Panelist, Somesh Kamra, provided an update on this and hinted at a potential Abu Dhabi event where fans might see the Indian UFC star back in action once again.

Kamra has been a familiar name in Indian MMA for several years now. Interestingly, he is closely linked with Jubli and played a key role in picking and recommending Jubli for their debut in the UFC. So, having worked closely with him, when asked about the burning question, he replied, hinting at the possibility that Team Jubli is seeking Abu Dhabi. In his words,

Advertisement

“The day before yesterday, he called me and I spoke with him. So he is currently in Bali. He is training very hard and looks in great shape. However, sometimes the fighter may be ready but I have to confirm with the UFC head office to see how the scheduling is. Because this year there are two events at Abu Dhabi and there is a good chance that we can put him on fight night instead of PPV and we are just weighing our options.”

As per Kamra, Jubli and his team are fully prepared for the matchup and is training rigorously, but confirmation hasn’t come yet. However, unlike last time, he may be present at the non-PPV event and could take part in the Abu Dhabi Fight Night.

Somesh Kamra predicted Anshul Jubli was at Risk Beyond the First Round

In an exclusive chat with The SportsRush, Kamra provided insights to Jubli’s UFC 294 loss. Being a close ally of Jubli, Kamra expressed his disappointment with the preparation for the fight when asked about how the Mike Breeden loss affected Jubli. Kamra revealed that he had predicted the loss beforehand, citing the need for better and different training, especially against an experienced grappler.

However, without losing hope, Kamra elaborated that the loss might, in turn, help Jubli take a step back and regroup. He sees it as a valuable lesson for the future. Backing the budding Indian talent, Kamra predicts a stronger comeback, drawing on past big-stage experience. Now, fans too, are eager to see Jubli’s triumphant return to the UFC.