Neeraj Goyat: Everything You Need to Know About Indian Boxer Who Challenged Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat has been in the news for the past few days all thanks to Jake Paul. Goyat is a former Olympic boxer from India, who recently challenged the younger Paul brother for a boxing bout. Paul also showed interest in fighting the Indian boxer. Combat Sports fans are now interested to know more about the Indian boxer.

Advertisement

Goyat was born in a small village named Begumpur in Karnal, which is in the state of Haryana, India. Goyat completed his early education and started to learn boxing while doing his high school studies back in 2006. He has won various national boxing tournaments and has won the Youth National Tournament too.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GoyatNeeraj/status/1741080105667924022?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



The 32-year-old fighter belongs to the welterweight class. He has a professional boxing record of 18-4-2 (Draw) including his 8 wins via knockout. Moreover Goyat is a former WBC Asia titleholder and has also represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He is the first boxer from India who was listed in the WBC World Rankings and was ranked #20. He represented India at WBC and made his country’s flag visible on the WBC belt. Goyat was scheduled to face the British boxer Amir Khan back in 2019 but Goyat stepped back due to an injury.

Neeraj Goyat challenges Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat recently called out ‘The Problem Child’ whose last ring appearance was against Andre August in which he emerged victorious via KO. As per the speculations, the next fight for Paul can materialise against Goyat as he recently called him out in an Instagram video.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1b9QkzPgdG/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

There is a massive weight difference between these fighters. But both Paul and Most Valuable Promotions are showing equal interest in this potential fight. If we look at the boxing experience, the Indian boxer will be the most experienced boxer to enter the ring against Paul. It will be interesting to see if the speculations materialise and the details about Goyat vs. Paul get officially announced by the promotion.

Paul recently announced his upcoming return on March 2, 2024. His fight will be the co-main event of Amanda Serrano vs. Nina Meinke card in Puerto Rico. It is important to note that the YouTuber turned-boxer hasn’t yet announced his opponent. But looking at the to and fro between both Goyat and Paul, it is speculated that Goyat can turn out to be his potential opponent for a fight in March.