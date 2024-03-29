EXCLUSIVE: UFC Referee Suggests Conor McGregor’s Finances Allow Retirement from Fighting

Conor McGregor would probably not be required to fight anymore in the UFC! Well, as the entire MMA realm waits with bated breath for the return of the king, this UFC referee begs to differ. The MMA world is well aware of the financial riches that McGregor boasts of. After becoming an UFC legend, ‘Mystic Mac’ ventured into several business stints, which made his net worth take a significant jump.

Boasting of a whopping $200m net worth, McGregor recently made his debut in Hollywood too, alongside the noted Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Road House’. Thus, when Greg Klenjans spoke about the possibility of McGregor’s return, his mind was occupied with ‘The Notorious’ financial status.

In an exclusive interview with The SportsRush, UFC referee Greg Klenjans stated, “Does he really need to? I mean he makes so much money elsewhere he does not need to step into the octagon again.” However, the host was quick to remind him that McGregor himself has expressed his desire to fight at least twice this year in the UFC.

Klenjans did not seem too assured by that. Recalling McGregor’s history of coming up with random comments and claims, the UFC referee stated, “He said a lot of things… I don’t know… Conor will do what Conor wants to do.” However, continuing on the topic, Klenjans pointed out that the fans would be waiting to see the UFC king step inside the octagon again.

Greg Klenjans emphasize on the impact of a Conor McGregor fight on the audience

Klenjans referred to McGregor as the “King” and said that he will make decisions on his own terms. However, having said that, the UFC referee also analysed that the impact of McGregor fighting would be huge. Fans from all around the globe want to see him fight. Some to see him win, while others want to witness McGregor getting thrashed by Chandler.

However, as things stand now, the McGregor v Chandler fight is likely to take place in June. It is expected that the duo will faceoff at UFC 303 on June 29, 2024. McGregor himself has confirmed in an interaction uploaded on YouTube about going back to the fight camp and get himself ready for the International fight week.