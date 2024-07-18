Fact Check: Did Conor McGregor Unfollow UFC on Instagram After Unmuted UFC 229 Release?

6 years after the Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov fight at UFC 229, the UFC released unmuted clips from the battle. While the videos may have helped fans relive an unforgettable experience, for Conor McGregor it was the final straw which led him to take a drastic move against the UFC social media accounts.

In the video, fans got to hear never heard before exchanges between ‘The Eagle’ and ‘The Notorious’ during their fight inside the octagon.

New details such as Nurmagomedov spitting on McGregor while being separated by Herb Dean emerged. There are also clips of Khabib’s team looking at Conor in is corner knowing that he was out of his depth and not being shy to let him know about it.

It also had Khabib’s infamous ‘let’s talk now’ footage as he was blasting McGregor into the netherrealm.

Unfortunately, this did not sit well with the Irishman who appears to have unfollowed the UFC social media account on Instagram.

Upon further inspection it appears as though McGregor only follows the UFC gym account as well as UFC Canada. However, the main UFC account on Instagram has been unfollowed by the biggest star in the UFC.

Even though it has been six years since their fight, the rivalry between McGregor and Nurmagomedov has not died down one bit. Well, at least on Conor’s part. He does this peculiar thing when he absolutely gets destroyed during a fight and then somehow acts like a bada** about it for years.

Regardless, in the six years since that fight, McGregor has fought thrice winning only once. He will be aiming to improve that record in 2024.

McGregor to make a comeback into the win column in 2024?

According to reports, the UFC is currently looking at booking Conor McGregor against Michael Chandler towards the end of the year.

There are two options that are possible for McGregor’s return. The first one being the Madison Square Garden card, UFC 309. The UFC was looking at Jones to headline this card, however, recent legal troubles might complicate his return. Besides, it will probably be the biggest event of the year, so it’s the only arena that befits the momentous occasion of his return.



Now, if Jones is able to compete at Madison Square Garden, the only other option for McGregor will be UFC 310 which will be the year end card at Las Vegas.

So, what do you think, will we see the Mystic Mac go wild by the end of the year?