“UFC 300 Main Event”: Jorge Masvidal’s Call-Out to Nate Diaz Fuels Excitement for Big Showdown

The mystery of the UFC 300 main event was finally solved with the announcement of Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill. Just when it seemed no more fights were to be announced for the April event, Jorge Masvidal’s recent call-out to Nate Diaz on X has reignited excitement. Fans are buzzing online, hoping for Masvidal vs. Diaz 2 at this historic company event.

Advertisement

Masvidal posted a threatening message to Diaz, calling him out and stating that now he’s dead, which only adds to the excitement for the matchup between two of the most savage fighters from the MMA world. For those who don’t know, this matchup has long been rumored to be part of this event since the time Gamebred unretired.

However, since then, he has tightened his lip about who he will be fighting against. But now, with this callout, fans have once again started buzzing about their rematch.

Advertisement

This fan went ahead and predicted a possible main event for UFC 300.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Bobby_Hare/status/1760860263819968651?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A user felt that such a face-off might “save 300”, referring to the fact that a chunk of the mass is unhappy about the announced main event.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sari__1993/status/1760856062243283002?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This user touted the bout as the final act of the UFC 300 card.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Pound4PoundGOAT/status/1760853995243831551?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Last year, the former BMF titleholder retired from the sport after UFC 287, feeling he couldn’t compete at the highest level anymore. However, at the start of this year, he surprised everyone with the announcement of his return from retirement.

With this callout, fans who had given up hope for a rematch against Diaz are now excited about this big showdown. However, reflecting on Masvidal’s comeback, Helwani hinted earlier that it might have nothing to do with a UFC return.

Where Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 can settle business if not at UFC 300?

Last month, on The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani discussed Masvidal’s comeback and said he won’t fight at UFC 300 after announcing his return. Additionally, Helwani also mentioned that Diaz doesn’t plan to return to the UFC for a fight. In his words,

“There’s some talk about Masvidal, he came out and said unretired. Masvidal is not on that card. He is not referring to 300 in case you’re wondering. There was some talk about Nate Diaz, Diaz isn’t on that card. His future plans don’t include the UFC and in particular 300.”

If Helwani’s statements are accurate, there are several possibilities for where the fight could take place, from a boxing match to a bare-knuckle fight. For now, only time will tell when and where fight fans will see their rematch. But there’s no doubt that whenever it happens, it will be entertaining and exciting for fans.