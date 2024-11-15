‘F*ck Jake’: Nate Diaz Fires Up for Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul and Reveals His Favorite

UFC fan favorite Nate Diaz weighed in on the upcoming showdown between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul this weekend. With a history of trash talk and a boxing bout against Paul just last year, Diaz has strong feelings about the YouTuber-turned-boxer and he’s been more than happy to voice them

In classic Diaz fashion, he’s made it clear who he’s rooting for—and it’s definitely not Jake Paul. The 39-year-old is a man of very few words and he made sure that those few words made his point abundantly clear.

“Let’s go Mike, f**k Jake.”

After their boxing bout in August last year, both Jake and Diaz agreed to run it back but this time in an octagon. Unfortunately, things did not play out that way as both competitors went their separate ways.

Paul is still open to a rematch with Diaz in MMA, though the offer may be less tempting now that Diaz is caught up in a legal mess. Diaz recently filed a lawsuit against Fanmio, claiming the promotion owes him $9 million from his boxing match with Jorge Masvidal. Paul can’t help but poke fun, saying Diaz should’ve taken his $15 million MMA offer instead of going with what turned out to be a questionable deal.

“This business isn’t easy,” Paul said.

“If someone is promising a big payout, it’s probably not real. Yesterday’s price isn’t today’s price.”

Still, Paul would consider facing Diaz in the PFL cage, even if the offer is not as high. He’s committed to MMA and claims eagerness to fight an opponent like the Stockton Slugger if the timing and terms align.

Diaz’s support of Tyson, however, isn’t entirely because of his dislike for Paul.

Tyson gives Diaz’s sparring partner a black eye.

Diaz has been a long-time fan of “Iron Mike”, like everybody else who grew up in the 80s and watched boxing. He even backed the former heavyweight champion during a dispute with Hulu over Tyson’s unauthorized mini-series. The two are even known to have helped each other during fight camps.

Case in point, Russel, Diaz’s sparring partner has been training with Tyson for the November 15 fight. Unfortunately for Russel, it ended up being the second black eye, he’s suffered from during his career.

That said, Russel also claimed that Tyson still had a crazy amount of power behind his shots, like he did back in the day. Hopefully, Jake Paul can testify to that as well soon.