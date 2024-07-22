“F*ck You Bisping”: Greg Paul Brutally Responds to UFC Vet Michael Bisping’s Criticism of Jake Paul

Jake Paul silenced his haters again by stopping the BKFC champion Mike Perry in the 6th round. Prior to the fight, there were a number of individuals who doubted that Jake had what it took to win the fight. Chief among them was Michael Bisping. After a dominant win, Paul’s father sent a expletive laden message to Bisping for continuously doubting his son.

Shortly after securing an impressive win, ‘The Problem Child’ sat down with his father Greg, brother Logan and two others for a post-fight podcast.

During the conversation, Jake’s father took a chance to send a message to Bisping:

“I am kind of curious what Michael Bisping has to say, cause that motherf**ker is always giving Jake shit. F**k you Bisping. What now? And he is like saying Perry is going to pick him apart. So what now? Where are you going to stand on that. Jake is boxing right now, he is bringing boxing back. 20 years from now people are going to be saying, Jake Paul saved boxing.”

Prior to their fight, during the press conference, Paul stated that MMA fighters were a bunch of pu**ies.

He had also claimed that MMA fighters could not box and that he could not wait to knock out yet another one of them.

This had enraged Bisping who claimed he felt like coming out of retirement just to smash Paul’s face in. He also stated that he hoped Perry would get the job done.

These are the comments made by Bisping that angered Paul’s father. Since the fight, Bisping himself had a few things to say about the whole promotion.

Bisping doesn’t back down, bashes Jake again

After the fight, Bisping took to YouTube to share his thoughts on what had transpired. He started off by saying the whole thing was a farce. ‘The Count’ stated that once again, Paul selected an opponent who was significantly smaller than him.

The British fighter feels that weight classes exist for a reason in the sport as they play a huge role in the outcome. Bisping believes that Paul gave himself an unfair advantage as he was twice the size of Perry inside the ring.

Finally, ‘The Count’ ended by saying that Paul grinds his gears because he thinks he is a very good fighter despite cherry picking his opponents and securing easy wins against them.

Now call it what you must but where’s the lie?