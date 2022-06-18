“Fighting Conor is very profitable” – Charles Oliveira wants to fight Conor McGregor for the huge payday

Charles Oliveira wants to fight Conor McGregor for the huge payday. He added that everyone wanted to fight Conor for the same reason and the UFC star knows it himself.

UFC lightweight division is one of the toughest and the deepest divisions. Even though the division lacks an official Champion everyone believes Charles Oliveira to be the uncrowned lightweight king. Charles recently via ESPN told why he thinks Conor McGregor would be a very good fight for him.

Charles Oliveira defeated Justin Gaethji in their recent fight. However because of all the weight controversy thing, Olivera was stripped off the title and wasn’t eligible to win it even on victory. The title right now remains vacant. However almost everyone in the UFC believes Oliveira is the uncrowned champ.

Charles Oliveira recently via ESPN expressed his interest in Fighting Conor next for the title. Do Bronx thinks it will be a good fight for him both money wise nd legacy wise. Charles believes if it was in his control the fight would have happened or been booked till now.

“I have a daughter to raise. Everyone wants to fight Conor, it’s not just me who wants to. Everyone knows that fighting Conor is very profitable. I’m talking about money. And Conor knows that, that everyone wants to fight him.” -Charles Olivera in his recent interview

Charles Oliveira has had a rollercoaster ride in the UFC. He stared out very young in the UFC and the fans have seen a boy turn into the man inside the octagon. Olivera is currently one of the best lightweights in the UFC.

He has put up back to back good performances against Tony, Chandler, Dustin and Gaethji. He however wants the Conor fight next. Charles believes Conor fight would make a lot of money for him.

He has a family to take care of and this fight will help him set the future up. Other than money this will also be a great fight for his legacy. Conor on the other hand would gladly accept the fight and he is willing to come back to the octagon. The updated status on his foot is yet to come out but he is seen training on his Instagram videos.

It is upon the matchmakers and Dana White whether this fight will happen or not. It would be big one in the division and would be a crazy fight. Islam however has his own interesting opinions. Will the UFC make the fight? Only time will tell.

