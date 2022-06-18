UFC

“Fighting Conor is very profitable” – Charles Oliveira wants to fight Conor McGregor for the huge payday

Conor McGregor Charles Oliveira
Swapnil Rajwade

Previous Article
Fnatic and Guild: First two teams to qualify for Masters 2 Copenhagen
Next Article
Bianca Belair has her say on the 'Unprofessional' walkout by Sasha Banks and Naomi