“The only fight that I ever failed to make”- Dana White reveals the only fight UFC failed to book

Utimate Fighting Championship President Dana White reveals the only fight that the Mixed Martial Arts promotion failed to book.

UFC is an organization that has put up fights for the fans year after year. UFC fans have had one hell of a time being fight fans. There obviously were a couple fights which the world never got to see and Dana recently shared the only fight that he ever failed to make.

Recently Dana White was talking to Lauran Sanko in a fan Q&A segment. There were many interesting ones that fans threw at Dana. The one particular question was which fight Dana white would have wanted to see but couldn’t make.

As UFC fans there are a couple of fights that we didn’t get to see, be it Khabib vs GSP or GSP vs Anderson Silva or Khabib vs Tony Ferguson etc. The one fight Dana White failed to make was Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko. That would have been a Heavyweight super fight.

“Well, if you think about it, I’ve made every fight that was ever possible to make in MMA, including Mayweather and McGregor, The only fight that I ever failed to make was Fedor vs. Brock. Every other fight that we ever thought about or the fans wanted to see or whatever it was, I’ve made.” -Dana White to Laura Sanko

Brock Lesnar vs Fedor would have been one hell of a fight. Brock Lesnar is no longer an active MMA fighter. He was the champion of the heavyweight division in the UFC earlier in his career. Lesnar did return to UFC 200 to face Mark Hunt. Brock won the decision but many believed him to be on banned substances while he was fighting. Mark Hunt was furious after the fight as anyone would have been.

Road to UFC:

Dana also mentioned that he is excited to see the upcoming talent from Asia. The current Road to UFC is very exciting for the Asian fighters to showcase their talent on such a big stage. Some of these fighters are going to be potential UFC fighters and stars in the making.

