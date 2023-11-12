Fined $50,000 & 6-Month Suspension, Brother of Khabib Nurmagomedov Suffers Consequences of Failed Drug Test

Khabib Nurmagomedov post his retirement in 2021 has been training his friends and brothers for their respective MMA careers. It also includes his brother, Usman Nurmagomedov, who has an amazing MMA career in Bellator. The 25-year-old is quite a young talent in the world of MMA and has a record of undefeated 17 straight wins and 1 no-contest.

However, things have taken a dark turn as the fighter failed a drug test before his lightweight title fight at Bellator 300.

In a series of tweets released by Ariel Helwani, he revealed that Usman Nurmagomedov, has been found guilty of using some banned substances. He went on to reveal that the fighter had been removed from the Bellator lightweight Grand Prix tournament. He also disclosed that he has been fined $50K. Adding to that, he has been suspended for 6 months by the California State of Athletic Commission. He said,

“Usman Nurmagomedov has been suspended 6 months by the California State of Athletic Commission after testing positive for a banned substance following his fight against Brent Primus at Bellator 300, per CSAC executive officer Andy Foster. That win has now been turned into a no-contest. Per Foster, Nurmagomedov had a prescription but failed to apply for a TUE. They are not releasing what the substance was. He has also been fined 50k and is enrolling in VADA.”

Even though the name of the banned substance remains undisclosed, Usman has taken full responsibility for the current happenings. After the news broke out, he took a moment to share his thoughts on the situation and provide clarifications.

Usman Nurmagomedov clarifies his stance on the suspension

Amidst the news of the suspension, the Bellator lightweight champion took to Instagram and revealed the reasons for the intake of such substances.

In his statement, he accepted that he did not inform about the situation to the athletic commission prior to his fight. He said,

“The results of my test revealed a prohibited substance that entered my body through medications, prescribed to me by a doctor. A few months before my fight, I was undergoing treatment, but unfortunately I did not notify the athletic commission in advance. I would like to note that the California state athletic commission conducted its own full investigation, where I provided all the necessary documents, doctor notes and medical certificates, thanks to which the period of my disqualification was reduced to 6 months, instead of longer suspensions accepted in such cases.”

Usman Nurmagomedov’s journey to fame was quick and his career was looking gold. Not just this but his family relations with ‘The Eagle’ also made fans expect a little more success.

It will be interesting to see how the current events will turn out for the young fighter. And this particular event might put a stain on the niche that he carved for himself.