Sean O’Malley Delivers Five-Word Bold Prediction for UFC 306 Showdown With Merab Dvalishvili

Sean O’Malley is looking to make a mark at UFC 306. The champ will defend his belt for the 2nd time as he takes on Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili has earned the right to fight for the title following his dominant performances against the top contenders in the division. But despite this, the champ believes he will finish him off early, so much so that he has been at it for weeks now.

This fight will be a test of O’Malley’s grappling prowess, especially his takedown defense. The Georgian is a very dominant fighter on the ground, making the likes of Henry Cejudo look like amateurs.

He also has knockout power in his punches. Despite these different threats that ‘The Machine’ poses, ‘Sugar’ has not wavered from his prediction as he had this to say on X,

“One week. KO incoming. Beautiful. Masterful. Accurate.”

— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 7, 2024

Despite the apparent bravado, this will be O’Malley’s toughest test as champion.

To put it in perspective, in his last fight, ‘The Machine’ made a former double champ, and Olympic gold medalist look like he was an kid inside the octagon.

However, the champ has his own set of weapons, an arsenal of them and according to this legendary MMA coach, ‘The Machine’ will have to eat some punches.

Ray Longo reveals how Merab can beat O’Malley

Merab Dvalishvili’s chin has not really been put to the test in his UFC career so far. Although he has been hit, he hasn’t been hit by someone as accurate and clinical as Sean O’Malley.

Ahead of their UFC 306 fight, legendary MMA coach Ray Longo broke down the fight. In an interview on the Anik & Florian podcast he said that Merab will have to eat some hits from the champion as there was no way around it. O’Malley will find his face, no matter what he does. It’s how well he does to recover from that and fight again, which will determine the result on the day.

“He’s gonna have to eat some punches to win this fight, period, that’s it. I mean O’Malley is a sharp shooter if you go in there you’re not getting it…I think that’s a huge mistake.”

“He’s gonna have to eat some punches to win this fight” – Ray Longo on Merab Dvalishvili challenging Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight title pic.twitter.com/4VJizRKfmB — Anik & Florian Podcast (@AnikFlorianPod) September 4, 2024

Besides, as his career has gone on, O’Malley’s striking ability and distance management has just kept getting better. So it will be interesting to see how many punches Merab can absorb and keep standing with the champion.