Ian Garry Wife Controversy: Everything You Need To Know About Layla Anna- Lee

Ian Garry marks his return to the octagon this weekend after a dominant win over Neil Magny at UFC 292. Garry signed with the UFC in 2021 and has since established himself as a rising star in the UFC’s welterweight division. For most of his career in the UFC, the spotlight has always been around Garry. However, in the buildup to his last fight, the 26-year-old’s wife was dragged into the equation by a number of fighters, including Sean Strickland and Colby Covington.

Advertisement

Garry was supposed to take on teammate Vicente Luque at UFC 296 towards the end of last year. However, a few days before the fight, Garry pulled out of the fight, stating that he had pneumonia. The lead up to the fight had become extremely personal for Garry as his wife Layla Anna-Lee was trolled relentlessly by fans as well as fighters

Who is Layla Anna-Lee?

Layla Anna-Lee is a 40-year-old TV presenter. Anna-Lee started off her career in front of the camera in 2008 hosting kid’s shows on Nickelodeon as well as interviewing A-List celebrities. When Layla Anna-Lee was selected to be the female vocalist for the opening ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, she had her first significant break in the international scene. She also made the Olympic beach volleyball tournament call.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C277ptFRVSj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Why was Ian Garry’s wife slandered in the buildup to UFC 296?

A few weeks before UFC 296, a fan on Twitter exposed a book written by Garry’s wife a few years back. The book was titled, ‘How To Be a WAG’. According to Anna-Lee, the book was written in a satirical manner and not something she intended to write seriously. Fans then bashed the age difference between the two. Garry is 14-years younger than his wife.

How did Ian Garry meet Layla Anna-Lee?

Garry and Anna-Lee met while she was working as a reporter during one of his events. The pair hit it off and started to date each other. This quickly developed into a serious relationship and the couple tied the knot in February 2022. The wedding took place in Las Vegas.

What did UFC fighters say about the controversy?

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3WJkkbsfcj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



A number of UFC fighters such as Colby Covington and Sean Strickland ripped into Garry. Among other things, they mocked Garry for taking his wife’s last name. They also mocked Anna-Lee for her book as well as marrying a man 14-years younger to him. As a result of the same, Garry has made it publicly known that he wants to fight and brutally hurt both Sean Strickland and Colby Covington.