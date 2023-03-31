Taliban Offers ‘Brother’ Andrew Tate ‘Fast Action Response Team’ Assistance After Being Detained ‘Without Charges’

Andrew Tate over the years has received a lot of criticism from many people on the internet because of his controversial views on women. However, other larger groups also religiously support the teachings of the former professional kickboxer. The 36-year-old has undoubtedly developed a cult following all around the world. His social media pages, which had millions of followers before he was banned from multiple platforms, reflect this. But, he returned to Twitter last year and now has more than 5 million followers.

Now, these supporters will go to extreme measures to show their support for their ‘Top G,’ including creating dedicated social media profiles and holding protests. One such supporter of ‘Cobra’ is an Islamic fundamentalist group from Afghanistan, aka the Taliban.

Taliban offers help to Andrew Tate once again

The Taliban’s public relations staff previously posted about Andrew Tate on their Twitter account. They hold the same views as “Cobra” regarding “The Matrix,” a group of powerful individuals who rule the whole planet.

They thus offered him Afghan citizenship in order to shield him from “The Matrix” while he is being detained in Romania. Now that Tate’s bail request for charges related to alleged money laundering and s*x trafficking in Romania has been refused, the Taliban has once more promised to assist him.

Brother #AndrewTate is being detained without charge by the globalist gangsters in charge of the Matrix for simply telling the truth and opening your eyes. We leave all options on the table to secure his release, including the deployment of the Fast Action Response Team. pic.twitter.com/1cVX48gZT2 — Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary (@TalibanPRD) March 29, 2023

Andrew Tate was arrested last year in December. The authorities, however, did not press any charges against him, as the investigation is still on. Thus, his detention sparked outrage on social media. Many accused the authorities of violating Tate’s human rights and called for his release.

In a tweet posted on their PR Twitter account, the Taliban expressed their concern for Tate’s situation and offered to provide him with a “fast action response team” to assist in his release.

“Brother #AndrewTate is being detained without charge by the globalist gangsters in charge of the Matrix for simply telling the truth and opening your eyes. We leave all options on the table to secure his release, including the deployment of the Fast Action Response Team,” they wrote.

‘Cobra’ wants to write a book inside a prison

The former kickboxer undoubtedly appears to have spent a lot of time behind bars. Even though Andrew Tate and his brother have repeatedly asserted their innocence, they are still under investigation.

I am not allowed computers But I have requested a typewriter. It is time to write my book.https://t.co/Qb8CS97Z9N pic.twitter.com/I9qmBIW93t — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 26, 2023

With the aid of his staff, Andrew Tate has continued to stay active on Twitter and frequently engages with his followers despite his present circumstances. He just announced on social media that he intends to write his book.

He also mentioned in his previous tweet that he has asked for a typewriter because computers are not permitted inside the prison. However, there is no update on the said topic yet.

What are your thoughts on Tate wanting to write a book? What is your reaction to the Taliban’s tweet?