‘Female Andrew Tate’ Takes Over Internet as ‘Misogynist’ Influencer Remains in Romanian Prison for Alleged S*x Trafficking

You’ve probably heard of Andrew Tate if you use social media. The British-American former professional kickboxer was one of the most googled personalities last year. However, Andrew Tate aka ‘Cobra’ has often made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The 36-year-old has some ‘dark theories’ surrounding him. He and his younger brother Tristan Tate have built a multi-million empire in the webcam business. Subsequently, the Tate brothers live a flamboyant life. But they have found themselves in trouble more times than fun.

Andrew Tate is a self-proclaimed men’s influencer who has built a cult following around the globe through social media. However, he was banned from several platforms for his harsh views and also got arrested last year in Romania. Police detained the Tate brothers on suspicion of money laundering and human trafficking. They have already spent more than two months behind bars in Romania. But the arrest doesn’t appear to have changed his impact on fans, though.

‘Female Andrew Tate’ takes over the internet

Andrew Tate is frequently seen talking about the functioning of men and women in society. However, his comments sometimes are too harsh. As a result, he is deemed as misogynist and also harmful to young boys.

Surprisingly, there are individuals online who agree with the ‘misogynist’ influencer. One of them is Hannah Pearl Davis, known as just Pearl. The 26-year-old is gaining popularity on social media because of her anti-feminist views.

Pearl was seen in a podcast with the former professional kickboxer before his arrest. Lately, she has been garnering attention for her similar views to Tate. As of now, she has over 1.35 million subscribers on YouTube. Pearl, however, was banned from TikTok for obvious reasons. But her videos with #justpearlythings generate millions of views on the platform.

Despite her views, Pearl has several times claimed that she is ‘not against’ women. However, her statements have gained her the reputation as ‘Female Andrew Tate’ after her videos went viral.

Andrew Tate’s following is increasing on Twitter

Despite being canceled on the internet, Tate was back on Twitter in November 2022, after Elon Musk bought the platform for a whopping $44 billion. Even after his arrest in December 2022, Tate is active on the platform.

It was reported that the 36-year-old posts content through his close associates. Despite his arrest, Tate’s following on Twitter has grown drastically, and he now has over 5.4 million followers.

It is worth noting that Andrew Tate is hated by the far left. But many notable personalities believe that he is just building an online persona around misogyny and is not the same in real life.

Tate is imprisoned on the grounds of the ongoing investigation and the prosecutors are yet to provide evidence against him. Thus, many of his fans call the arrest unjust.

What are your thoughts on the arrest of the Tate brothers? Do you guys think it is unjust to keep someone in prison without evidence for over two months?