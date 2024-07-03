‘F**k Conor McGregor’: UFC Veteran Pushes Michael Chandler to Accept Title Fight Against Islam Makhachev

UFC legend Dan Brown believes Michael Chandler should now move on from Conor McGregor and look for other opponents. Chandler has been waiting for over a year now for the Irishman to return to the octagon. In fact, many believe Chandler is dead set on fighting the 35-year-old since he is unwilling to let go of a McGregor Payday. However, Brown recently claimed that Islam Makhachev might make a more compelling opponent for the Missouri native.

Conor McGregor is currently suffering from a toe injury and there is no confirmation as to when he might return. This is not the ideal situation for Chandler since he has been ready to fight for over a year.

In a recent video, Dan Brown spoke about why ‘Iron’ needs to make the most of his age and form right now when he can. He may miss out on big opportunities just because he was waiting for McGregor,

“Michael Chandler needed Conor [McGregor]. Now he’s got a title shot. Now he doesn’t need Conor. Get the f*cking title shot. F*ck Conor. Go!”

What Dan Brown said made sense because Michael Chandler is not getting any younger, and has already wasted a year waiting for Conor McGregor. If he waits any longer, he may lose some of the opportunities lining up for him. There is a lot of hype surrounding the 38-year-old at the moment and he should use it to his advantage to get the fights he wants.

In the meantime, ‘Iron’ himself seems confused about who he should fight next. In his latest call-out, he mentioned both ‘The Notorious’ and Islam Makhachev.

Chandler challenges both Makhachev and McGregor to a fight

Chandler is looking at two options for his next fight, but he isn’t clear about who he wants to face in the octagon. Naturally, the entire situation is quite confusing for most UFC fans. The Missouri native initially insisted that he would wait for Conor McGregor to return to the octagon following his injury. Yet, in a recent tweet, he also called out Islam Makhachev, saying,

“I’ve been offered @MAKHACHEVMMA in October – but if @TheNotoriousMMA little pinky toe is ready by Sept, let’s do sphere. Biggest sporting event in history of sports!!!! @RiyadhSeason #ufc306”

A title bout seems like a long shot for Chandler, who has had no wins in 2 years. On top of it, Makhachev has other problems to deal with in the division. Hence, waiting for Conor McGregor seems like the best option for the 38-year-old, as in a few more months he may finally get this fight.