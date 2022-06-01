Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva put up a masterclass

The GOAT of boxing Floyd Mayweather and the legend of MMA Anderson Silva put up a masterclass in the boxing ring at Abu Dhabi unity Boxing event.

The Abu Dhabi Unity Boxing event was a big hit as it had some legends on the card. The Boxing GOAT Floyd took on ‘Dangerous’ Don Moore and the fight went for good eight rounds. The back and forth entertained the fans and the energy was felt in the arena.

Anderson Silva also had a spectacular performance in his newly found career in boxing. Badou Jack and Delfine Persoon were some of the names as they claimed their victories at one of the biggest card held in Abu Dhabhi this year.

The event had two home grown fighters Hany Atiyo and Bruno Machado and they competed against Badou Jack and Anderson Silva respectively. The home grown fighters had a lot of support from the fans in the arena. Floyd Mayweather as always showed his class in boxing and made the fight look like it was just a routine sparring. Floyd even at this age looks sharp and in ready to go shape.

The MMA fighter turned boxer Anderson was also on his A game. Anderson competed in the UFC for a very long time and was even the champion in the organization. Anderson’s striking skills were way ahead of the game when he entered the UFC and you could clearly see it in his fights. Anderson seems to carry on his striking abilities in the sport of boxing as well.

Floyd Mayweather beat tf out of Don Moore 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9flNjDazaO — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) May 21, 2022

Abu Dhabi : The new force in hosting sporting events

Abu Dhabi is emerging as a new place for sporting events in general and combat in specific. When the covid pandemic hit the entire world UFC were able to continue the fights. And what better place than Abu Dhabi.

The Yas island in Abu Dhabi is where some of the UFC events in pandemic happened. The Boxing event was also a big hit. Abu Dabhi is emerging to be a world class location to host the sporting events.

Events like the Indian Premier League was also hosted here. The highly anticipated NBA pre season games are set to take place in Abu Dhabi as well.

